Horse Week: A lovely evening had at second week of Ardnacashel's summer showjumping league

It's lovely to see the competitors enjoying the nice weather and the relaxed, friendly atmosphere at the venue.
It's also great to hear feedback from competitors stating that it's a great venue and atmosphere for their young horses being introduced to a competition environment.
X-poles (clear rounds)
Violet Davidson, Pippa
50cm (clear rounds)
Grace Kerrigan, Jet
Lauren Boyd, Berry
70cm
1. Holly Webber, Bluebell
2. Lily Mairs, Houdini
3. Leo Pele, Fern
80cm
1. Holly Webber, Sim
2. Leo Pele, Fern
3. Jane Bruce, Minnie The Minx
90cm
1. Abi Gardner, Twiggy
2. Jim Mcshane, Denzil
1.10m
1. Leo Pele, Rusty