Horse Week: A lovely evening had at second week of Ardnacashel's summer showjumping league

A LOVELY evening was had at week two of Ardnacashel's summer showjumping league.

It's lovely to see the competitors enjoying the nice weather and the relaxed, friendly atmosphere at the venue.

It's also great to hear feedback from competitors stating that it's a great venue and atmosphere for their young horses being introduced to a competition environment.

X-poles (clear rounds)

Violet Davidson, Pippa

50cm (clear rounds)

Grace Kerrigan, Jet

Lauren Boyd, Berry

70cm

1. Holly Webber, Bluebell

2. Lily Mairs, Houdini

3. Leo Pele, Fern

80cm

1. Holly Webber, Sim

2. Leo Pele, Fern

3. Jane Bruce, Minnie The Minx

90cm

1. Abi Gardner, Twiggy

2. Jim Mcshane, Denzil

1.10m

1. Leo Pele, Rusty

Leo Pele and Fern. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI)

