Horse Week: A super day at Ardnacashel Equestrian's working hunter

This league is kindly sponsored by Greenville Electrical Supplies and King of Paints.
Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to the judge Sandra Murray for her expertise, and to Anna and her team at Blackhorse Photography for capturing the action. Pictures can be found at https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/.../28493751/
RESULTS
X-Pole Working Hunter
1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie;
2nd Pippa Moore, Spirit;
3rd Elsie Crawford, Biscuit.
40cm Working Hunter (Incl. Cradle Stakes)
1st Johnny Massey & Coxwood Fabian Stedman;
2nd Isla Christie, Briar Rose;
3rd Lily Crawford, Arghaders Stepping Delight;
4th Lily Crawford, Runaway Dolly;
5th Charlotte Morton, Robbie.
50cm Working Hunter
1st Grace Kerrigan, Jet.
60cm Working Hunter (Inc. Starter Stakes)
1st Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman;
2nd Lily Crawford, Arghaders Stepping Delight;
3rd Lily Crawford, Runaway Dolly;
4th Aoife McBratney, Parker;
5th Holly McCarroll, Miss Midge;
6th Grace Kerrigan, Jet.
70cm Working Hunter Horse
1st Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet;
2nd Kelsie Dean, Ballinglen First of Many.
70cm Working Hunter Pony
1st Taylor Lee Doyle, Quinton Temp;
2nd Penelope Robinson, Dat’ll Do;
3rd Holly McCarroll, Miss Midge.
80cm Working Hunter
1st Grace Morton, Archie;
2nd Taylor Lee Doyle, Quinton Temp;
3rd Suzi McClean, Butter;
4th Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet.
85cm Large Breeds
1st Kelsie Dean, Eighterard Golden;
2nd Sophia Campbell, Kylemore Frankie.
85cm Small Hunter
1st Grace Morton, Archie;
2nd Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air;
3rd Suzi McClean, Butter.
90cm Working Hunter
1st Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen Stephanie;
2nd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street;
3rd Kelsie Dean, Eighterard Golden.
1m Working Hunter Horse
1st Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen Stephanie.
They’re back this Sunday, October 19, for more action – see you there!