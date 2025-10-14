Horse Week: A super day at Ardnacashel Equestrian's working hunter

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:40 BST
ARDNACASHEL Equestrian Centre hosted their working hunter league on Sunday– a super day of jumping and toe flicking!

This league is kindly sponsored by Greenville Electrical Supplies and King of Paints.

Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to the judge Sandra Murray for her expertise, and to Anna and her team at Blackhorse Photography for capturing the action. Pictures can be found at https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/.../28493751/

RESULTS

X-Pole Working Hunter

1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie;

2nd Pippa Moore, Spirit;

3rd Elsie Crawford, Biscuit.

40cm Working Hunter (Incl. Cradle Stakes)

1st Johnny Massey & Coxwood Fabian Stedman;

2nd Isla Christie, Briar Rose;

3rd Lily Crawford, Arghaders Stepping Delight;

4th Lily Crawford, Runaway Dolly;

5th Charlotte Morton, Robbie.

50cm Working Hunter

1st Grace Kerrigan, Jet.

60cm Working Hunter (Inc. Starter Stakes)

1st Johnny Massey, Coxwood Fabian Stedman;

2nd Lily Crawford, Arghaders Stepping Delight;

3rd Lily Crawford, Runaway Dolly;

4th Aoife McBratney, Parker;

5th Holly McCarroll, Miss Midge;

6th Grace Kerrigan, Jet.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1st Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet;

2nd Kelsie Dean, Ballinglen First of Many.

70cm Working Hunter Pony

1st Taylor Lee Doyle, Quinton Temp;

2nd Penelope Robinson, Dat’ll Do;

3rd Holly McCarroll, Miss Midge.

80cm Working Hunter

1st Grace Morton, Archie;

2nd Taylor Lee Doyle, Quinton Temp;

3rd Suzi McClean, Butter;

4th Rachel Conn, Blackbush Cornet.

85cm Large Breeds

1st Kelsie Dean, Eighterard Golden;

2nd Sophia Campbell, Kylemore Frankie.

85cm Small Hunter

1st Grace Morton, Archie;

2nd Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air;

3rd Suzi McClean, Butter.

90cm Working Hunter

1st Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen Stephanie;

2nd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street;

3rd Kelsie Dean, Eighterard Golden.

1m Working Hunter Horse

1st Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen Stephanie.

They’re back this Sunday, October 19, for more action – see you there!

