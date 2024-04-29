Horse Week: A super start for Ecclesville’s latest showjumping league
This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next three Friday evenings – with no show on 24th May – and the final will be on 31st May.
Results from 26 April:
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Joe Blaney and Chester; Grace Armstrong and Ria; Tess Blaney and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; CJ O’Kane and Socks; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Rosie; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Ava Stubbs and Wildcard; Lilian Stockdale and Candy; Connie O’Hagan and Henry.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Mya O’Neill and Chester; Alana Doherty and Billy; Olivia Alexander and Small Barney; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Myra McCarroll and Rosie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Lilian Stockdale and Candy.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.
70cms (Double Clears):
Cara Donnelly and Ted; Ann Stacey and Bleech; Olivia McBride and Bert; Lily Wilds and Ging; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jessica Wilson and Kate; Pamela Caldwell and Hetty; Ana Donnelly and Elvis.
80cms (Double Clears):
Wendy McAleer and Bella; Ava McNally and Bert; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn.
90cms (Double Clears):
Shauna Murray and Ritz; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
1m (Double Clears):
Shauna Murray and Ritz; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 31 May.
If you require any further information on the shows, please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.