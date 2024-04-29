Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next three Friday evenings – with no show on 24th May – and the final will be on 31st May.

Results from 26 April:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Joe Blaney and Chester; Grace Armstrong and Ria; Tess Blaney and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; CJ O’Kane and Socks; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Rosie; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Ava Stubbs and Wildcard; Lilian Stockdale and Candy; Connie O’Hagan and Henry.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Alana Doherty and Billy; Olivia Alexander and Small Barney; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Myra McCarroll and Rosie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Lilian Stockdale and Candy.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Cara Donnelly and Ted; Ann Stacey and Bleech; Olivia McBride and Bert; Lily Wilds and Ging; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jessica Wilson and Kate; Pamela Caldwell and Hetty; Ana Donnelly and Elvis.

80cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Ava McNally and Bert; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn.

90cms (Double Clears):

Shauna Murray and Ritz; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m (Double Clears):

Shauna Murray and Ritz; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 31 May.