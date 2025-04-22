Horse Week: A super start for Ecclesville’s showjumping league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ECCLESVILLE Centre, Fintona, started the third of their showjumping leagues for 2025 on Friday evening and the organisers were delighted to welcome the many competitors.

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2025 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings and the final will be on May 16.

Results from 18 April:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Caitlyn Timoney and Rosie jumped clear in the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Cora Hughes and Henry; Niamh Hughes and Annie; Wendy McAleer and Jessie; Saoirse McAleer and Tilly; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Thea Smyth and Nemo; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lucy Bogle and Ria; Savannah Wylie and Holly; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Willow Sloane and April; Connie O’Hagan and Ash.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Bethany Roche and Jim Bob competed in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Emily Mackey and Billy; Darragh Donnelly and Bleech; Mia O’Neill and Elvis; Sierra Chambers and Storm; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jessica Wilson and Belleville Kate; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Lexi Wylie and Mia; Caitlin Timoney and Rosie; Cathal Donnelly and Susie.

70cms (Double Clears)

Lexi Wylie amd Holly; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Cathal Donnelly and Susie; Bethany Roche and Pongo; Stacey Watling and Calypso; Stacey Watling and Fairytale; Caitlin Timoney and Rosie.

80cms (Double Clears)

Kyla Johnston and Millie were clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Lily Kelly and Bo; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kyla Johnston and Millie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Stacey Watling And Dolly; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky; Amy McKevlin and Ria.

90cms (Double Clear)

Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy.

1m (Double Clear)

Sophie Johnston and Lily competed in the 70cm and 80cm classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 16 May. If you require any further information on the shows please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.