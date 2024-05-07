Horse Week: A super weekend as junior riders excel at Connell Hill Equestrian

The first few classes of the day, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, attracted high numbers of entries from the junior competitors with lovely double clear rounds from Molly and Penelope Robinson, Alice Gregg and sisters Rose and Violet Semple.

First place in the 50s went to Harlow Robinson riding Holly. Ruby Robinson took first in the 60s riding Scooby, with second place going to Newtownstewart rider Rachel McKimmon on her first mount of the day, Wings.

Carla Dolan on Dekota was joint first with ruby Robinson and Joanne Lyons in the 70cm class. Hotly contested, the 80s saw Carla Dolan take her second double clear of the day this time riding Lady.

There was a full house of double clear rounds in the 90cm class and some stiff competition in the 1m and 1.10m classes, with double clears all the way!

In addition to Connell Hill Equestrian’s training shows every Saturday, the Registered SJI Showjumping takes place every Thursday.

All dates and details can be found on www.sjilive.ie for the registered shows.

There are classes for everyone starting with the cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m. All Entries will be taken on the day.

Lyndon McKee Photography will be on-site to capture all your photographs. Everyone is always welcome.

For further details on all events, or private hire of the arenas, please see Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Results (Saturday 4th May 2024)

Cross-poles:

Molly Robinson, Cossie; Penelope Robinson, Holly; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Voilet Semple, Prince; Rose Semple, Prince.

50cm class:

Harlow Robinson, Holly.

60cm class:

Ruby Robinson, Scooby; Rachael McKimmon, Wings; Katie McDonald, Dougie; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty; Matthew McKernan, Peeweet.

70cm class:

Carla Dolan, Dekota; Joanne Lyons, Sky; Ruby Robinson, Scooby; Rachael McKimmon, Bramble; Katie McDonald, Misty; Matthew McKernan, Peeweet.

80cm class:

Rose Semple, King; Carla Dolan, Lady; Kate Spence, Cleo; Jodie Creighton, Stella; Rachel McKimmon, Bramble; Jodie Creighton; Katie McDonald, Misty; Keith McDonald, Sienna; Rachel McKimmon, Chip.

90cm class:

Raxhael McKimmon, Bosco; Rose Semple, King; Jan Brown, Brody; Tracey Manson, Cherry; Sarah Baillie, Leo; Darragh Murphy, Justin.

1m class:

Darragh Murphy, Justin; Christine Campbell, Barney B; Karen Fleck, Franko; Rachel McKimmon, Bosco.

1.10m class:

Karen Fleck, Franko; Christopher Smyth, Jess; Paul Caves, Sparky.

