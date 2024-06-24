Horse Week: A wonderful atmosphere of friendly competition at Beth's Charity Derby Day at Danescroft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BETH’S Charity Derby Day, kindly hosted by Leah Knight at Danescroft Equestrian Centre, was a great success last Saturday.

The purpose of this annual event is to support Beth, a local young lady who suffers with the neurological condition Freidrichs Ataxia.

There was a wonderful atmosphere of friendly competition all day over a fantastic derby course in ring one and a showjumping course in ring two. Both tracks were expertly designed and built by Corey Mawhinney.

This show is well known for fantastic prizes and this year, once again, the sponsors came up trumps.

Above, prize winners from the Rockvale Equestrian metre class. The winner, Nikki Cullen, also went on to take the leading rider of the show, sponsored by Danescroft Equestrian Centre. (Pic supplied)

A huge thank you must go to Tullyraine Equine Clinic, Sprucefield Cars, Rockvale Equestrian,Belmont Hotel, McKinty Construction, Rowen Barbary Feeds, Red Mills Feeds, Tony and Peanut therapy ponies and Danescroft Equestrian Centre.

There was a hugely successful ballot with prizes from Jonjo Bright, Kate Sheilds, Downpatrick Races, Quarterlands Glamping, Riverhill Stud and Heather Coyle.

Every year Beth’s family and friends provide the most magnificent homebakes and this year they completely surpassed themselves!

Organisers wish to say a big thank you to everyone who turned out to support the event – they hope you had a great day out.

Winner of the Sprucefield Cars 85cm Derby Lucca Stubington and Joanne Jarden’s Mai. (Pic supplied)

The competition was fierce but friendly with the following results.

Ring 1

Tullyraine Equine Clinic 70cm Derby:1st Shirley McClean, Izzy;2nd Ellie Murphy, Harvey;3rd Chloe Hamilton, Archie;4th Aldona Forbes, Kiwi;5th Clare Smyth, Tilly;6th Isabelle McCracken, Quickstep.

Sprucefield Cars 85cm Derby:1st Lucca Stubington, Mai;2nd Nicky Cullen, Ruby;3rd Claire Smyth, Tilly;4th Emma Plunkett, Scrabo Blaze;5th Iona McCreery, Seamus;6th Ross Graham, Theo.

Ellie Murphy and Harvey were delighted with their prizes. (Pic supplied)

Rockvale Equestrian Metre Derby:1st Nicky Cullen, Dolly Bird;2nd Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;3rd Jessica Mulgrew, Knockagarron Emperor;4th Lucca Stubington, Benny;5th Denis Currie, Troy.

Belmont Hotel 1.10 Derby:1st Andrew Napier, Elsa;2nd Erin McClernon, Bertie.

Ring 2 sponsored by Connolly Red Mills, Rowen Barbary Feeds, Tobi and Peanut Equine Therapy

Cross-poles:Sophia Montgomery, Fredo;Beth Wilson, Bubbles;Lucy Spratt, Silver;Pippa Leathem, Flash;Izzy Patterson, Honeycomb;Gideon Williams, Lilly;Amelia Forbes, Bobo;Molly McCartney, Casper;Henry Titler, Lizzie;Sophia Montgomery, Tango;Lucy Spratt;Pippa Leathem, Flash;Thomas Forbes, Bobo.

Event riders Lucca Stubington and Andrew Napier, both class winners, discussing tactics. (Pic supplied)

40cm:Sophia Montgomery, Tango;Molly McCarthy, Casper;Gideon Williams, Lilly;Lucy Hammond, Bugsy;Sophie Henry, Maddie;Lucy Hammond, Muffin.

50cm:Sophie Henry, Maddie;Dara Currie, Bells boy.

60cmAlfie Hagan, Sally;Sarah Henry, Lady.