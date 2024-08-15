Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ALL roads will be leading to Saintfield Horse Show next Saturday (August 24) at Hazeldene Farm, Ballynahinch, kindly hosted by Andrew and Laura Napier.

Entries are pouring in from all across the province. If you have a horse or a pony, there is a class for you at Saintfield Horse Show – from champion hunters to happy hackers.

And, don’t forget the pet dog show at 2pm (entries on the field). There will also be Live Country Music and a Saintfield Horse Show has Got Talent competition.The Highlight of this year’s Saintfield Horse Show is the celebrity challenge which will take place at 1pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrities who vary from top jockeys, top businessmen, race horse trainers, equestrian journalists and clergymen will all be decked out in fancy dress.The biggest and most famous celebrity of all is the compere – none other than Pamela Ballantine MBE – who will interview each celebrity as they enter the arena.

Declan Lavery who will be taking part in the celebrity challenge at Saintfield Horse Show on Saturday 24 August. (Pic: Freelance)

Each celebrity will jump round a course of natural fences.

The prizes and points will be awarded for the best fancy dress, the most entertaining, the most stylish rider and, of course, the best performance.The judges who will have to sort all this out are Colin McBratney (top trainer), Alan Buchanan (businessman and race horse owner) and Robert Steele (veterinary surgeon).The declared riders are Noel McParlan, Barney Jones, Declan Lavery, Ian Wilson, Rev. Colin Hall-Thompson, Gary Lowry, Ken Dickson, Bree Rutledge, Nat Wilton, Philip Jones and Craig Kiless.

Every pound raised at the show will go towards bringing the I Am Family Children's Choir over from Uganda next year, when they will sing and dance at the annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.