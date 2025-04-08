Horse Week: Amazing support for Paul Johnston Memorial League at Knockagh View

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

KNOCKAGH View Equestrian received amazing support for the recent Paul Johnston Memorial League.

Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to all of the competitors, the sponsors Awardboard Rosettes & Trophies - Ireland, Keyflow Feeds, James A Jenkins, Erin McQuitty at The Glam loft, Healys Haylage and Lesley Wilson – the prizes, sashes and rosettes were amazing!

Thanks also to Paul’s family who presented the special awards in his memory.

The winner of the perpetual cup was Emily Creagmile and the other special award went to Rhianne McFall, picking up a fantastic prize of a lesson with the Smith Brothers.

Paul Johnston memorial prize winner Rhianne McFall. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Thanks to Lesley and Greg Wilson, Scott in the café and Ellie Johnston Photography for capturing all the special moments at the final.

Knockagh View will be back on Wednesday, May 28 with their midweek outdoor summer league and they hope to see you all again then.

They also have their casual Pre NIF/Balmoral working hunter training night on Wednesday, April 23. Entries are on the Knockagh View app.

RESULTS

Paul’s family who very kindly supported the memorial league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

30cms cross-poles

=1st Sorcha Maher, Choccy Bear (m);

=1st Maisie Wallace, Bumble (g);

=1st Adalyn Wallace, Lily (m);

Paul Johnston memorial cup being presented to Emily Craigmile. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

=1st Cameron Barry, Colne Tiger Bay (g);

=1st Emilia Forbes, Bobo (g);

=1st Thomas Forbes, Prince George (g);

=1st Mollie Barrow, Pete (g);

Sorcha Maher and Choccy Bear jumping well at the league. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

=1st Kai Carey, Minuet in Motion (m);

=1st Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m).

Special Prize sponsored by Keyflow for most improved rider

Kai Carey.

40cms

=1st Hannah Kernaghan, Choccy Bear (m);

Amy Reid and bright cherry were 80cm league winners with James Jenkins from Keyflow presenting her with her prize kindly sponsored by Keyflow and Bree Rutledge. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

=1st Cameron Barry, Colne Tiger Bay (g);

=1st Kai Carey, Minnie (m).

Special Prize sponsored by Keyflow for most improved rider

Cameron Barry.

50cms

=1st Evie Smith, Tiger Lilly (m);

=1st Penelope Robinson, Polly (m);

=1st Leah Rees, Bybeck Stanley (g);

=1st Emily Creagmile, Ulla (m);

=1st Anna Wilkinson, Ruby (m).

Special Prize sponsored by Keyflow for most improved rider

Leah Rees.

Paul Johnston Memorial Cup

Emily Creagmile.

60cms

1st Harlow Robinson, Holly (m);

2nd Hannah Kernaghan, Angel (m).

60cms League

1st Harlow Robinson, Holly (m);

2nd Hannah Kernaghan, Angel (m).

70cms

1st Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

2nd Oriann Mayne, Halleys Hero (m);

3rd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m);

4th Caitlin Hunter, Clover;

5th Rhianne McFall, Pepper (m);

6th Hannah Kernaghan, Angel (m).

70cms League

1st Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

2nd Oriann Mayne, Halleys Hero (m);

3rd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m);

4th Hannah Kernaghan, Angel (m);

5th Rhianne McFall, Pepper (m).

Paul Johnston Memorial award

Rhianne McFall.

80cms

1st Amy Reid, Bright Cherry (m);

2nd Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

3rd Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m);

4th Oriann Mayne, Halleys Hero (m).

80cm League

1st Amy Reid, Bright Cherry (m);

2nd Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

3rd Oriann Mayne, Halleys Hero (m);

4th Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m).