Horse Week: An evening of showjumping sibling success at Ecclesville final

THE final of the second of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2025 was held on March 28 and it was again very competitive.

The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible.

With this being the second of the leagues for 2025 and the second opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class also won valuable points.

In December 2025 for each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

Ella-Jane Johnston with Speedy, winners of the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses!

With so many combinations qualified for the final, the judge’s box was an intense hive of activity!

The first of the Johnston girls to swing into action was Ella Jane Johnston riding the very fast and careful Archie as they won the 60cm class.

In this class the Devlin girls and the Lee children started to show their competitive streak as Amelia Devlin riding Lady picked up second place. Elsa Lee and Dancer secured third place with young Bob Lee and Teddy awarded a special prize in seventh place as there were only seven double clears in this very impressive class!

Sophie Johnston and Jonny were the winners of the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The 70cm class was another fast and furious class with Ella Jane Johnston this time partnered by the aptly named Speedy claimed the coveted red ribbon! Amelia Devlin was back in the line-up with Lady in second place and Mia in third! Ella Jane Johnston and Archie appeared again in the line-up with the fourth placed rosette. A great achievement for these young riders!

Team Johnston remained in charge in the 80cm class with Sophie and Johnny winning the class and Ella Jane and Speedy taking second place. The Lee family were right back in the mix with Mollie riding George picking up third place.

The 90cm class and 1m class were dominated by Sarah Louise Devlin riding Lady who won both classes with perfect jump offs.

Mollie Lee and picked up second place in the 90cm class with Boomerang and fourth place with George. She also posted a lovely double clear with Boomerang to take second place in the 1m.

Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady won both the 90cm and 1m classes. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The Nevin sisters also featured in the top six line-ups as Ella Nevin and Rose were 6th in the 60cm class and fifth in the 70cm class. Katie Nevin riding her young pony, Maverick, were placed 4th in the 80cm class. Local girls Jessica and Myra McCarroll also had a fabulous evening winning rosettes and prizes in the 50cm, 60cm and 70cm classes.

It was definitely an evening of showjumping sibling success!

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this league.

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder and assisted by Malvern Moore. Thanks also to MGM Equestrian Shop who sponsored some of the many prizes awarded on the night.

Amelia Devlin and Mia took third place in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

RESULTS

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Emily Crawford and Tiny; Charlotte Crawford and Tiny; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Elsie Firth and Annie; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Chloe Gallagher and Silver; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Leah Donnelly and Louie.

60cms (Double Clears):

Aoife Dunne and Bleech; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Chloe Gallagher and Silver; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Bob Lee and Teddy; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose.

70cms (Double Clears):

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Cara Garrity and Ash.

80cms (Double Clears):

Mollie Lee and George; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Erin McDaid and Riley.

90cm (Double Clears):

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Karl Kee and GG; Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

1m (Double Clears):

Mollie Lee and Boomerang; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Karl Kee and GG.

LEAGUE RESULTS

40cm (Equal First):

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.

50cm (Equal First):

Savannah Wylie and Holly; Elsie Firth and Annie; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Donnelly and Bob.

60cm:

1st Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Elsa Lee and Dancer; 4th Jessica McCarroll and Polly; 5th Aoife Dunne and Bleech; 6th Ella Nevin and Rose; 7th Bob Lee and Teddy.

70cm:

1st Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Amelia Devlin and Mia; 4th Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; 5th Ella Nevin and Rose; 6th Jessica McCarroll and Polly.

80cm:

1st Sophie Johnston and Johnny; 2nd Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; 3rd Mollie Lee and George; 4th Katie Nevin and Maverick; 5th Erin McDaid and Riley; 6th Lily Wilds and Minstrel.

90cm:

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Mollie Lee and Boomerang; 3rd Erin McDaid and Riley; 4th Mollie Lee and George.

1m:

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Mollie Lee and Boomerang. The next league for 2025 is scheduled to start on Friday, April 18 at 6.15pm. For further details please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591.