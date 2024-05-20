Horse Week: An exciting showjumping league final is anticipated at Ecclesville
and live on Freeview channel 276
Please note that there is no show on 24 May as the centre is not available.
On 31 May more Super League 2024 points will be on offer for the top six in each class, from the 60cm through to the 1m classes – this will be a great bonus for the riders!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.
Results from 17 May
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Grace Armstrong and Ria; Bella Campbell and Ria; Isla Clarke and Princess; Willow Sloane and April; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Sammy Ulip and Sally; CJ O’Kane and Socks; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Mary McBride and Trigger; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Katie-Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; Henry Johnson and Speedy.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Savannah Wylie and Henry; Mia O’Neill and Chester; Nadia Donnelly and Digby; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Willow Sloane and April; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Myra McCarroll and Rosie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Lily McBride and Danny; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Elsie Maxwell and Toffee; Ella Nevin and Blue.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Lexi Wylie and Holly; Annabelle Breen and Bleech; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Katie Clarke and Blue; Ella Nevin and Blue; Leah Preston and Rocky; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Quinn Harte and Boo; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Isabelle Wallace and Georgie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Jack Smith and Lady.
70cms (Double Clears):
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cara Garrity and Red; Jack Smith and Lady; Katie Clarke and Blue; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Lily Wilds and Ging; Katie Nevin and Rose; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Emma McGillion and Angel.
80cms (Double Clears):
Wendy McAleer and Bella; Isabelle Wallace and Bess; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Jessica Wilson and Kate; Aoibhean Monaghan and Annie.
90cms (Double Clear):
Ava McNally and Bert.
1m (Double Clear).
Amy McKevlin and Ria.
Competitors are reminded that there is no show on 24 May and the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 31 May.