Horse Week: Anne Marie Dunphy appointed Youth and Senior Dressage High Performance Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ANNE Marie Dunphy will continue her successful tenure as High Performance Manager for Senior and Youth Dressage, Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is delighted to announce.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSI Level 3 Dressage coach Dunphy is recognised as one of Ireland’s leading equestrian coaches, having progressed through the HSI Coaching Programme, and she will pick up where she left off with Ireland’s athletes at senior and youth level.

The Kilkenny woman has played a huge role in the progression of Ireland’s youth dressage programme since she took the role at the programme’s inception in 2014 and is responsible for devising the high-performance pathway and structures for the development of Irish youth dressage athletes to international and European Championship level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a significant rise in the number of athletes progressing through to Junior and Young Rider ranks and competing at European Championships, and she was at the helm as Ireland’s individual athlete at the Paris Olympics, Abi Lyle, performed superbly with Giraldo, scoring 69.441 to finish sixth in her group in Versailles.

Anne Marie Dunphy will continue at the helm of youth and senior dressage as High Performance Manager

Dunphy has had a successful career as one of Ireland’s top dressage athletes and brings a wealth of experience to the role but as an athlete and as a coach.

A graduate of Equitation Science, Dunphy has a wide range of equestrian experience. An amateur jockey, she worked in Flat and National Hunt yards, riding in amateur races before jumping and eventing.

Since then, she has become double Irish National Dressage champion and was voted HSI Coach of the Year in 2016. She will now oversee the youth and senior programmes with a view to European Championships later this year at both levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunphy said: “I am delighted to continue in the role as High Performance Manager for Dressage.

“Following on from Paris as we head into the new Olympic cycle I look forward to working with our talented athletes, their support teams, Horse Sport Ireland and Sport Ireland to develop more strength and depth in our squads and progress the conversion of our youth athletes to senior level.”

HSI Head of Sport, Legal and Governance Avalon Everett said: “Anne Marie has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Irish dressage. Her commitment, expertise, and leadership have been central to the success of both our youth and senior programmes.

“We’re delighted that she will continue to lead our high-performance efforts in dressage and look forward to supporting her work towards the upcoming European Championships and the longer-term pathway to Los Angeles 2028.”