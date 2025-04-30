Horse Week: Another enjoyable day at Connell Hill training show

Moving on to the 80cm class was Lisa Dundee taking another win on her second mount. Along with Eve Lawther and Lindsay Martin on her horse Jackson with all double clears also.

Lindsay Martin went on to jump another super round in the 90 cm class matching the success of Lucca Stubbinton, Zoe Horner, Jenny Campbell and Lisa Dundee partnered with her third ride of the day Connie.

Eve Lindsay took first place in the 1m class. Second went to Victoria Grives on Twister. The same two riders competed again in the 1.10m with Victor Grives taking the red ribbons and the blue going to Eve Lindsay on Tom. Well done to all competitors for taking part!

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and is a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, with lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on.

There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any weekend for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, All SJI Registered show dates and results are available on www.sjilive also.

Photography for all Connell Hill Events is available on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Connell Hill training show results (Saturday, April 26)

Class 2: 50cm

Sinead Diver, Calida; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

Class 3: 60cm

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Alex McFall, Max; Sinead Diver, Calida; Alex McFall.

Class 4: 70cm

Kim Fields, Milo; Lisa Dundee, Cricket; Eva Lawther, Nancy; Barbara Murtland, Florence.

Class 5: 80cm

Lindsay Martin, Jackson; Lisa Dundee, Connie; Eve Lawther, Nancy; Lisa Talbot, Jane.

Class 6: 90cm

Lindsay Martin, Jackson; Lisa Dundee, Connie; Lucca Stubbington, Mai; Zoe Horner, Roo; Jenny Campbell, Nippy.

Class 7: 1m

Eve Lindsay, Tom; Victoria Grives, Twister.

Class 8: 1.10m

Victoria Grives, Twister; Eve Lindsay, Tom.

DIARY DATES

There are a series of events coming in May and June at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Thursday, May 1 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 3 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 8 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 10 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Saturday, May 17 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 22 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 24 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 29 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 31 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 5 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 7 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 12 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 14 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 19 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 21 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 26 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 28 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

1 . Connell Hill Eva Lawther jumping Nancy. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Eve Lindsay jumping Tom. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Zoe Horner jumping Roo. (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales