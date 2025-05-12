Horse Week: Another exciting showjumping league final anticipated at Ecclesville

On May 16 more Super League 2025 points will be on offer for the top six in each class from the 60cm through to the 1m classes this will be a great bonus for the riders!
Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.
Results from May 9:
40cm Class (Double Clears)
Lola Capewell and Micky; Nancy Teague and Louie; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.
50cm Class (Double Clears)
Willow Sloane and April; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Nancy Teague and Louie; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Wendy McAleer and Jessie.
60cm Class (Double Clears)
Willow Sloane and April; Conor McGirr and Barney; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Mya O’Neill and Elvis.
70cms (Double Clears)
Anna Rose Garrity and Ash; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Sophie Johnston and Lily; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Emily Donnelly and Ging; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Anna Rose Garrity and Mandy.
80cms (Double Clears)
Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Anna Rose Garrity and Mandy; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Jessica Wilson and Belleville Kate; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Amy McKevlin and Ria.
90cms (Double Clears)
Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Dara Flynn and Joey; Kyla Johnston and Millie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie
1m
No entries
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on May 16.