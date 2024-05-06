Horse Week: Another full house as the final Tyrella event of 2024 is held

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was genuine sadness on Saturday evening as Northern Region bade farewell to Tyrella for 2024 after two amazing events plus the Two Phase and record entries of almost 900.

Whilst, on the day, the views of the Mourne Mountains were masked by the seemingly incessant rain, nonetheless, it was easy to wallow in the images that the very mention of the name ‘Tyrella’ evokes.

Eventing Ireland is deeply indebted to John and Hannah Corbett for allowing the Northern Region to share their magical kingdom and for their accommodating attitude to all requests and requirements.

Janie Cairns and Kensington On The Ball came 2nd in Tyrella's EI110 (Open) class. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

A big thank you to Adam Stevenson X Country for all his hard work and creativity week after week. It is no mean feat to deliver totally new courses each time, especially since it’s just a ‘one man and his dog’ outfit but he certainly did just that to give riders and horses fabulous experiences from EI115 to EI80. It’s lovely that his Dad, Jim Stevenson, also threw himself into the equation by building the straightest dressage arenas imaginable.

Aaron McCusker also provided great technical showjumping tracks aimed at setting our athletes up for everything they aspire to, including Badminton.

None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Eventing Ireland Northern Region team of officials and volunteers who commit their Saturdays to the cause.

They continuously answer the pleas for help which, this week, were copious due to it being a Bank Holiday weekend as well as clashing with a number of other conflicting events.

Lucca Stubington and Quingenti winning EI115 (Open) at Tyrella4. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

However, the ‘army’ is a strong one which pulls together for the greater good of the sport and that even stretches to rescuing a ‘damsel in distress’ and ensuring that her four legged friend got home safely.

It’s wonderful that this dedication to duty has been generously rewarded by Kim Constable, Samantha Hayes and Eventing Ireland.This week’s winners of the prize draw are:£200 – Gillian Harkness£50 – Kathryn HendersonBeauty Products – Caroline KeatleyBottle of wine – Louise O’ReillyOrganisers owe a deep debt of gratitude to all competitors who joined them at Tyrella, many travelling great distances each week despite the resultant additional fuel and stabling costs etc. They hope you feel that you and your horses have gained valuable education.They must also pay tribute to Donal O’Beirne and Scruffy Joe of Hoofprints for making the journey from Wicklow each week with their well kitted out truck of everything from plaiting bands to all the latest equestrian gear and who carried out the massive job of hat-tagging.Organisers also cannot forget the catering partners of Hungry Ginger and Bunelos who have taken the culinary offering to a whole new level with well deserved resultant praise.

Also thank you to all the sponsors – Baileys Horse Feeds, Horse First, Metal Technology and GlenPatrick Horse Boxes for their continued generosity and support.Lastly, and by no means least, they thank John Gibson of SportingImagesni.co.uk for all the incredible photographs of every single competitor.

His pedometer goes off the Richter scale each Saturday to provide riders and their owners with lasting memories.

Gemma Esler took 2nd and 3rd places in EI100 at Tyrella with Punters Dream and Remember Bea (here). (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Lucca Stubington was the well deserved winner in a very competitive class of 18 in the Open EI 115 class on board Quingenti, her mother’s 14-year-old gelding sired by the German Thoroughbred stallion, September Storm.

Lying second after the first phase, judged by Vanda Stewart, the combination jumped clear in the following two phases, adding just four time penalties to give them in excess of two points clear of Victoria Brown riding Robbie Collins’s Dunrath Navigator.

The 9.6 cross country time penalties proved expensive for the early leaders of the 115 class, Suzanne Hagan, with Anne Magee and Jane Hancock’s Karolita O.

Consequently, they had to surrender their lead to Rebecca Scott of County Galway riding her 10-year-old mare, Athea Clover Dew.

Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis had their second win of 2024 in the EI110 (Amateur) class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Steven Smith won both of the EI 110 classes having dominated right from the outset in both cases. His partner in the Open class was the John McBride bred, Mike of Mourne, a ten year old gelding jointly owned by Ryan Constable and Jennifer Smith, sired by Ringfort Cruise which finished in excess of three points clear of Janie Cairns riding her father’s nine year old Beach Ball gelding, Kensington On the Ball.

Steven was in very good company in the 110 class of 30 where he finished on the Rosie Gomes’s awarded score of 24.5 on CJO Kann Surprise, owned by Caroline Overend and Carla Leitch hotly pursued by Ian Cassells and Lucy McCarthy’s Greenogue Gigi.

It was particularly pleasing to see seven Amateurs vying for the top spot in the EI 110 section when, unsurprisingly, Denis Currie once again galloped to victory with Arodstown Aramis, despite lowering a coloured pole.

New law graduate, Katie McKee, finished in the runner up spot with the Je T’aime Flamenco sired horse, Summit, with whom she was fourth in the recent CCI1* Intro class at Ballindennisk International.

The Connors siblings took the top two placings in the EI 110 J class with Ben claiming back to back victories with the very accomplished OLS Pixie Hollow while his sister Alex came in one and a half points behind on the equally accomplished OLS King Aragon.

There were just three competitors in the EI 110P class where Carla Williamson claimed the top two placings. She repeated her performance at Tyrella 3 with a win on Galco, followed by a runner-up spot on Ardeo Fireman.

Helen Sawey Quinn and Rachra Supreme won a very competitive EI80 class at Tyrella. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Veterinary nurse, Ciarrai Rice had plenty to celebrate as she finished centre stage with her eight-year-old mare, Lady J, with whom she has seldom been out of the top three. She finished on her flatwork mark, two and a half points clear of her nearest rival, Rachel Williams and Philip Swann’s Tignabruich, a home bred gelding by Lougherne Corea.

Badminton bound, Sarah Ennis from Meath ‘topped and tailed’ the top six placings in the EI100 class. She took the win with Dolmen Stellor Design on just its second outing under Eventing Ireland rules where the combination added nothing to the Lucinda Webb-Graham awarded 24.5 to finish marginally ahead of Gemma Esler and Punters Dream.

Gemma also took third on Remember Bea, whom she jointly owns with Norma Wilkinson who spent the day fence judging.

Isabella Gogan proved that her victory in the 100J class at Tyrella 3 was no flash in the pan as she repeated her performance again this week with Ardeo Gamira Gold finishing on the Martina McKinley awarded score of 24.8, almost six points clear of Alice Curley and EE Parlanti Cruise.

Fourteen-year-old Maya Constable proved that her dedication to her ponies paid off as she rose to the fore in the EI 100P class with the classy little grey pony, Rockon Pedro to earn a superb score of 25.3 from International Judge, Vanda Stewart.

Anna Nangle finished two points adrift with Liscannor Tulira.

Genny Belton reserved her top mark of 29.3 in the EI 90 Amateur class of 22 for Comber’s Sophie Cowan riding Tempo Quickstep with second place reserved for Nicola Martin and her Irish Draught mare, Dundrum Misty Blue, just 0.2 points behind.

The main EI 90 class saw twenty eight combinations come before Penny Sangster who was most impressed with Kaiti McCann and Boyher Cookies n Crème and awarded them a mark of 20.3 which was their completion score. Holly Wray slotted in behind with Helen Anderson’s nine year old mare, R Diva.

There are many very impressive young pony riders coming through the ranks and many of them fared very well in a competitive EI 90 P class. One of those is 13-year-old Tilley Tumilty from Banbridge whose love of the sport and sheer drive and determination is very inspiring.

She took the win in the class, for the second successive week with her mother’s very striking Connemara Pony, Barnadown Lad. Ellen MacNabb and Mya McMullan, also very dedicated and passionate eventers finished on an equal score of 29.8.

An absolutely delighted Helen Sawey-Quinn, picked up her winning rosette, having won the heavily subscribed EI 80 class with Rachra Supreme, a nine year old Connemara gelding. She was followed by an equally delighted Ella Watters who was making her debut with Eventing Ireland, riding her seven year old gelding, Shadows Golden Boy.

As the Northern Region says ‘goodbye’ to Tyrella for 2024, they are already looking forward to 2025 which they hope will be more favourable, weather wise.Good Luck to all six Irish competitors competing at Badminton next week – everyone will be following your journey with pride!

Full results

EI 115 Open:

Lucca Stubington, Quingenti;

Victoria Brown, Dunrath Navigator;

Ian Cassells, Millridge Athos;

Molly Evans, Wellan Graffiti;

Steven Smith, Newferry Jagermeister;

Clare Abbott, Mr Mighty.

EI 115:

Rebecca Scott, Athea Clover Dew;

Suzanne Hagan, Karolita O;

Ellen Douglas, Downshire Rock;

Jim Newsam, Tullybee Louie;

Joseph Murphy, DStud Flirtation;

Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa.

EI 110 Open:

Steven Smith, Mike Of Mourne;

Janie Cairns, Kensington on the Ball;

Jonathan Steele, Zermatt;

Jim Newsam, Tullybee Renegade;

Godfrey Gibbons, Milchem Free Spirit;

Heidi Brabazon, Red Ace.

EI 110:

Steven Smith, CJO Kann Surprise;

Ian Cassells, Greenogue Gigi;

Heidi Hamilton, Cavaliers Cruiz;

Joseph Murphy, Lancelot of Belline;

Casey Webb, Tykillen Jazz;

Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point.

EI 110 J:

Ben Connors, OLS Pixie Hollow;

Alex Connors, OLS King Aragon;

Matthew Love, DSL Allegra;

Molly O’Connor, Stillbrook Aoife;

Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball;

Isabella Gogan, Ardeo Copperton Kryptonite.

EI 110P:

Carla Williamson, Galco;

Carla Williamson, Ardeo Fireman;

Suzie Cosgrove, Kilcoltrim Swift.

EI 110 Amateur:

Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

Katie McKee, Summit;

Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

Denis Coakley, Shannondale George;

Symone Brown, Merlot;

Nichola Wray, Dylan.

EI 100 Amateur:

Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

Rachel Williams, Tignabruaich;

Megan Carson, Captain Cruzdown;

Ann Bowe, Festy Breeze;

Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise;

Rachel Ferres, Woodbury Tampa.

EI 100P:

Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

Anna Nangle, Liscannor Tulira;

Kitty Cullen, Greenaun Russel;

Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

Molly Goodwin, Grange Flint Surf;

Izzy Barrett, Ramiro Diamond.

EI 100 J:

Isabella Gogan, Ardeo Gamira Gold;

Alice Curley, EE Parlanti Cruise;

Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom;

Ciara O’Connor, K-1SB;

Ciara O’Connor, Ashwood Iron Lady;

Shannon Hunter, Lady Lux Dignified.

EI 100:

Sarah Ennis, Dolmen Stellor Design;

Gemma Esler, Punters Dream;

Gemma Esler, Remember Bea;

Casey Webb, Newferry Number One;

Cathal Daniels, Shannondale Micah;

Sarah Ennis, Nycarlos H.

EI 100 T:

Neil Morrison, Fire and Fury;

Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Cinky;

Gillian Beale-King, Bonmahon Triomphant;

Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriarch;

Jonathan Hagan, Richhill;

Gillian Beale-King, Mountainview Countryman.

EI 90 Amateur:

Sophie. Cowan, Tempo Quickstep;

Nicola Martin, Dundrum Misty Blue;

Rachael O’Callaghan, Kieltys Buzz;

Cathy Campbell, Daring Do;

Katie McKee, Elusive Clover;

Beth Hayes, Largymore Lass.

EI 90:

Kaiti McCann, Boyher Cookies N crème;

Holly Wray, R Diva;

Felicity Ferris, Cinericius Regnum;

Erin Mathieson, DG Cool Dawn;

Janie Cairns, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer;

Holly Wray, Conor.

EI 90 P:

Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown Lad;

Ellen MacNabb, Bonecastle Lass;

Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache;

Clodagh McCarthy, Cloonan Millie;

Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman;

Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light.

EI 90 T:

Michael McNally, Port Sunshine;

David O’Connor, Tullymurry Phoenix;

Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette;

Helen Scott, June;

Julia. Fielden, Absoloodle;

Michael McNally, Hufflepuff.

EI 80:

Helen Sawey-Quinn, Rachra Supreme;

Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy;

Abbie Cummins, Cassie;

Christine McVeigh, Double Take;

Rosie Alcorn, Summer Power;

Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey Miyake.

EI 80 T:

Claire Ireland, Goin For Gold;

Martha McMurray, Woodrow Rosewood;

Jemma Kendellen, Quidams Clover;

Sophia Madeley, Bainrion Alainn;

Gillian Neill, The Crafty Fox;