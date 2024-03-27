Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian welcomes working hunter competitors for third leg of series
Miss Katie Crozier was the judge for the day and used all of her knowledge to place the competitors, as well as provide some constructive feedback.
All Photographs were provided by Black Horse Photography NI.
Results
Cross-poles Working Hunter:
1. Jorja Dickson and Skyfall;
2. Wesley Cole and Rhydian.
40cm Working Hunter:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey;
2. Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star;
3. Wesley Cole and Rhydian.
50cm Working Hunter:
1. Ella Dickson and Harvey.
60cm Starter Stakes Working Hunter:
1. Ava Murphy and Max.
60cm Working Hunter:
1. Rebecca Cowan and Hugo;
2. Patricia Martin and Jackson;
3. Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star;
4. Sophie Cowan and Major Magee.
70cm Working Hunter:
1. Anna Glover and Ballynagily Megan;
2. Karen McCandless and Peaches;
3. Sophie Cowan and Major Magee;
4. Emma Jackson and Finn.
70cm 4yo Working Hunter:
1. Emma Jackson and George;
2. Karen McCandless and Peaches.
80cm Working Hunter:
1. Erin McKee and Buba.
85cm Small Hunter:
1. Gemma Murphy and Silberline Clover;
2. Nicola Jellie and Comanche Craft.
85cm Large Breed:
1. Brooke Rice and Champ.
90cm Working Hunter:
1. Claire Liddle and Molly;
2. Emma Jackson and Tommy;
3. Cara Lindsay and Cahanagh Black Flyer.
1m Working Hunter:
1. Claire Liddle and Molly;
2. Cara Lindsay and Cahanagh Black Flyer;
3. Emma Jackson and Molly;
4. Brooke Rice and Champ.