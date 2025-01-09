Horse Week: Arena eventing and showjumping at Ardnacashel

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:38 GMT
ARDNACASHEL Equestrian Centre welcomed competitors along for arena eventing and showjumping, including Pony Club Spring festival qualifiers.

Results were as follows

40cm (Clear Rounds):

Wesley Cole and Rhydian.

50cm (Clear Rounds):

Holly McCarroll and Midge.

60cm (Clear Rounds):

Caelan Greeves and Sam;

Holly McCarroll and Midge;

Carter Greeves and Lily;

Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy;

Abi Gardner and Skyfall;

Ella Dickson and Harvey;

Farrah Davidson and Rummy.

70cm Showjumping:

1. Darcy Turley and Marvellous Maisie - East Down(Q);

2. Maisie McCracken and Roxy - East Down(Q);

3. Elly Rebbeck and Celtic Dream - East Down (Q);

4. Poppy McIlduff and Cleendargan Boy - North Down (Q);

5. Annie Lucas and Flossy - East Down (Q);

6. Elle Coffey and Jigsaw;

Q. Annabel Storey and Rico - East Down (Q).

70cm Arena Eventing:

1. Henry McCarthy and Balnashallog Goldfinch - Iveagh (Q);

2. 1. Darcy Turley and Marvellous Maisie - East Down(Q);

3. Zahrah Zahoor Ali and Skye;

4. Elle Coffey and Jigsaw;

5. Abi Gardner and Harvey - North Down (Q);

6. Katie Pryor and Carlsberg;

Q. Abi Gardner and Spitfire - North Down (Q).

80cm Showjumping:

1. Cara Hamill and Derrylagan Vanclover - East Down (Q);

2. Isobel McCracken and Springhill Quickstep - East Down (Q);

3. Caoimhe Digney and Bobby - East Down (Q);

4. Oscar Williams and Young Taipan;

5. Joanna Tarasewicz and Prince Harry Trotter;

6. Aoife McBratney and Parker - East Down (Q);

Q. Maire Kelly and Twist Of A Tail - East Down (Q);

Q. Maeve Linehan and Casper - East Down (Q).

80cm Arena Eventing:

1. Sarah Gilchrist and Another Struggle - East Down (Q);

2. Henry McCarthy and Balnashallog Goldfinch - Iveagh (Q);

3. Ellen Rodgers and Killaughey Diamond - East Down (Q);

4. Maire Kelly and Twist Of A Tail - East Down (Q);

5. Cara Hamill and Derrylagan Vanclover - East Down (Q);

6. Erin Doherty and Zeus - North Down (Q).

90cm Showjumping:

1. Aoife Davis and Oldtown Starling - North Down (Q);

2. Gigi Roelle and Derrynoose Lady - North Down (Q);

3. Abi Gardner and Brookeborough Angel - North Down (Q);

4. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun - North Down (Q);

5. Emily Bothwell and Venus - Fermanagh (Q);

6. Freya Bevan and Bud - North Down (Q).

90cm Arena Eventing:

1. Emily Turley and Budore Mystic Legend - East Down (Q);

2. Cliodhna Kelly and Millford Boy - East Down (Q);

3. Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna - East Antrim (Q);

4. Jessica Byrne and Carryon Platinmun Edition - North Down (Q);

5. Freya Bevan and Bud - North Down (Q);

6. Lucy Donnan and Sonic - Iveagh (Q).

1m Showjumping:

1. Abi Gardner and Blennerville Cavilino - North Down (Q);

2. Emily Bothwell and Venus - Fermanagh (Q);

3. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy.

1m Arena Eventing:

1. Zara Reid and Major Cross - North Down (Q);

2. Abi Gardner and Blennerville Cavilino - North Down (Q);

3. Erin Doherty and Butter - North Down (Q).

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna - East Antrim. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Ardnacashel

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna - East Antrim. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Maisie McCracken and Roxy - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. Ardnacashel

Maisie McCracken and Roxy - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Sarah Gilchrist and Another Struggle - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

3. Ardnacashel

Sarah Gilchrist and Another Struggle - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Caoimhe Digney and Bobby - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4. Ardnacashel

Caoimhe Digney and Bobby - East Down. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Arena
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice