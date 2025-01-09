Horse Week: Arena eventing and showjumping at Ardnacashel

Results were as follows
40cm (Clear Rounds):
Wesley Cole and Rhydian.
50cm (Clear Rounds):
Holly McCarroll and Midge.
60cm (Clear Rounds):
Caelan Greeves and Sam;
Holly McCarroll and Midge;
Carter Greeves and Lily;
Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy;
Abi Gardner and Skyfall;
Ella Dickson and Harvey;
Farrah Davidson and Rummy.
70cm Showjumping:
1. Darcy Turley and Marvellous Maisie - East Down(Q);
2. Maisie McCracken and Roxy - East Down(Q);
3. Elly Rebbeck and Celtic Dream - East Down (Q);
4. Poppy McIlduff and Cleendargan Boy - North Down (Q);
5. Annie Lucas and Flossy - East Down (Q);
6. Elle Coffey and Jigsaw;
Q. Annabel Storey and Rico - East Down (Q).
70cm Arena Eventing:
1. Henry McCarthy and Balnashallog Goldfinch - Iveagh (Q);
3. Zahrah Zahoor Ali and Skye;
4. Elle Coffey and Jigsaw;
5. Abi Gardner and Harvey - North Down (Q);
6. Katie Pryor and Carlsberg;
Q. Abi Gardner and Spitfire - North Down (Q).
80cm Showjumping:
1. Cara Hamill and Derrylagan Vanclover - East Down (Q);
2. Isobel McCracken and Springhill Quickstep - East Down (Q);
3. Caoimhe Digney and Bobby - East Down (Q);
4. Oscar Williams and Young Taipan;
5. Joanna Tarasewicz and Prince Harry Trotter;
6. Aoife McBratney and Parker - East Down (Q);
Q. Maire Kelly and Twist Of A Tail - East Down (Q);
Q. Maeve Linehan and Casper - East Down (Q).
80cm Arena Eventing:
1. Sarah Gilchrist and Another Struggle - East Down (Q);
2. Henry McCarthy and Balnashallog Goldfinch - Iveagh (Q);
3. Ellen Rodgers and Killaughey Diamond - East Down (Q);
4. Maire Kelly and Twist Of A Tail - East Down (Q);
5. Cara Hamill and Derrylagan Vanclover - East Down (Q);
6. Erin Doherty and Zeus - North Down (Q).
90cm Showjumping:
1. Aoife Davis and Oldtown Starling - North Down (Q);
2. Gigi Roelle and Derrynoose Lady - North Down (Q);
3. Abi Gardner and Brookeborough Angel - North Down (Q);
4. Erin Doherty and Consider It Dun - North Down (Q);
5. Emily Bothwell and Venus - Fermanagh (Q);
6. Freya Bevan and Bud - North Down (Q).
90cm Arena Eventing:
1. Emily Turley and Budore Mystic Legend - East Down (Q);
2. Cliodhna Kelly and Millford Boy - East Down (Q);
3. Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna - East Antrim (Q);
4. Jessica Byrne and Carryon Platinmun Edition - North Down (Q);
5. Freya Bevan and Bud - North Down (Q);
6. Lucy Donnan and Sonic - Iveagh (Q).
1m Showjumping:
1. Abi Gardner and Blennerville Cavilino - North Down (Q);
2. Emily Bothwell and Venus - Fermanagh (Q);
3. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy.
1m Arena Eventing:
1. Zara Reid and Major Cross - North Down (Q);
2. Abi Gardner and Blennerville Cavilino - North Down (Q);
3. Erin Doherty and Butter - North Down (Q).
