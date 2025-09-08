Horse Week: Arena jump mix and showjumping at Ardnacashel Equestrian

A huge well done to all riders and horses who took part – from young combinations gaining experience to seasoned partnerships showing their style.
The event was kindly sponsored by King of Paints.
Black Horse Photography NI captured some fantastic shots throughout the day.
Norman Campbell set the fastest time of the day in the 90cm jump mix class, storming round in 119.16 seconds!
Holly Webber wasn’t far behind, stopping the clock at 119.93 seconds with her talented young grey gelding Sims – just adding an unlucky four faults.
In the 60cm showjumping class, Wesley Cole and his M&M chestnut gelding Rhydian delivered a stylish double clear round.
Karen Connolly turned heads with her impressive grey gelding Herbie, a horse bred by Ardnacashel’s very own Janice Reddy. This is a horse that can certainly strike a pose!
A huge thank you to everyone who supported the day. Organisers can’t wait to see you all back for the next one.
RESULTS
50cm (Clear Rounds)
1. Ella Dickson, Rags
60cm (Clear Rounds)
1. Lauren Madine, Cloudy
2. Wesley Cole, Rhydian
70cm Showjumping
1. Lauren Madine, Cloudy
70cm Arena Jump Mix
1. Margery Warnock, Storm
2. Ella Dickson, Skyfall
80cm Arena Jump Mix
1. Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air
2. Karen Connolly, Herbie
3. Michelle McConnell, Flow
4. Lauren Hamill, Noah
90cm Showjumping
1. Sharon Madine, Lear Lady
2. Emma Wallace, Sam
90cm Arena Jump Mix
1. Norman Campbell, Sophie
2. Holly Webber, Sim
3. Megan Hamill, Tom
1m Showjumping
1. Jenny McBride, Cornet Lady