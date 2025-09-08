Horse Week: Arena jump mix and showjumping at Ardnacashel Equestrian

A huge well done to all riders and horses who took part – from young combinations gaining experience to seasoned partnerships showing their style.

The event was kindly sponsored by King of Paints.

Black Horse Photography NI captured some fantastic shots throughout the day.

Norman Campbell set the fastest time of the day in the 90cm jump mix class, storming round in 119.16 seconds!

Holly Webber wasn’t far behind, stopping the clock at 119.93 seconds with her talented young grey gelding Sims – just adding an unlucky four faults.

In the 60cm showjumping class, Wesley Cole and his M&M chestnut gelding Rhydian delivered a stylish double clear round.

Karen Connolly turned heads with her impressive grey gelding Herbie, a horse bred by Ardnacashel’s very own Janice Reddy. This is a horse that can certainly strike a pose!

A huge thank you to everyone who supported the day. Organisers can’t wait to see you all back for the next one.

RESULTS

50cm (Clear Rounds)

1. Ella Dickson, Rags

60cm (Clear Rounds)

1. Lauren Madine, Cloudy

2. Wesley Cole, Rhydian

70cm Showjumping

1. Lauren Madine, Cloudy

70cm Arena Jump Mix

1. Margery Warnock, Storm

2. Ella Dickson, Skyfall

80cm Arena Jump Mix

1. Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air

2. Karen Connolly, Herbie

3. Michelle McConnell, Flow

4. Lauren Hamill, Noah

90cm Showjumping

1. Sharon Madine, Lear Lady

2. Emma Wallace, Sam

90cm Arena Jump Mix

1. Norman Campbell, Sophie

2. Holly Webber, Sim

3. Megan Hamill, Tom

1m Showjumping

1. Jenny McBride, Cornet Lady

Ardnacashel Emma Wallace and Sam. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Ardnacashel Sharon Madine and Lear Lady. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Ardnacashel Ella Dickson and Rags. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

Ardnacashel Margery Warnock and Storm. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)