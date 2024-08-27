Horse Week: Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth is the star of the show at Downpatrick meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE most popular winner of the day was the victory of Portnacoo for 87-year-old Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth which supplied teenager Paddy Hanlon with a double at Downpatrick in the long distance handicap hurdle.

The winner was settled in second by the rider until readily leading at the penultimate flight and quickly extending his lead on the downhill run to win with considerable ease. It’s two years since the former stock car driver who twice contested the World Championship had a winner coincidentally at the same venue.

The very unassuming local trainer, who is recovering from major surgery, will be boosted by the success, saying:” I didn’t know much about this horse as it was only his second start for me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had my first winner 41 years ago with If You Believe at Navan.

After a two year wait Ballyclare based trainer Harry Smyth was back in the winners enclosure at his favourite venue. (Pic: Freelance)

“Horses have been my life after I stopped racing cars.”

Hanlon added: “My thanks to my agent Gary Cribben for getting me the ride.

“The horse did everything right and I’m delighted to ride a winner for Mr Smyth.”

The featured long distance hurdle supplied an amazing finish. Punters must have been ready to tear up their tickets on favourite Prairie Dancer trained by Joseph O’Brien with Conor Stone Walsh in the saddle, with the horse under pressure and appearing beaten and 1,000/1 in running prior to the penultimate fence as Watch The Weather asserted from Air Drop. However, the very talented claiming rider got a renewed effort from his mount and in a photo finish managed to score by a neck to the amazement of all concerned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portnacoo partnered by Paddy Hanlon flies home after jumping the last in the handicap to supply a local victory. (Pic: Freelance)

Walsh said: “I thought I was beat at the bottom of the hill.

“He really likes to be in front but when I asked him he really found for me. He’s been a great money spinner for the owners and was placed in a Galway Hurdle.”

Champion trainer Willie Mullins claimed the opening maiden hurdle with Chart Topper while the runners were well sprung out from an early stage and the leading trio breaking clear headed by In The Trenches which attempted to make all. Partnered by the trainer’s son Patrick who was content to settle in second tracking the leader until readily improving and join the leader at the last and rapidly going well clear proving vastly superior to rivals.

Mullins Junior said: “There isn’t a better national hunt stallion than Walk In The Park currently standing but there not cheap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philip Rothwell trained Ricky Langford gives claiming jockey Conor Owens his first success in the concluding Tote Chase. (Pic: Freelance)

“He’s bred and owned by my mother and their always for sale. He’s clever rather than brave – he pops rather than having a crack. He’ll jump a fence in time. I would like to see him go further and seems versatile on the ground.

“We were disappointed as we thought he would win at the Punchestown Festival.”

The handicap hurdle provided a family success when Mr Sundancer trained by Shark Halon and his teenage son Paddy in the saddle scored in an eventful contest.

Top jockey Kevin Donoghue again opted to attempt to make all but shuddering mistake on landing two out ended his chance and Thebeautifulgame lead downhill and appeared the possible winner until a terrible mistake at the last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chart Topper trained by Champion trainer Willie Mullins with son Patrick was too good for rivals in the opening maiden hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

All the time the winner having been pulled wide made ground and stayed on strongly on the uphill climb.

Hanlon Junior (17) said: “He won a bumper at Wincanton and we bought him.

“He jumped a bit sketchy but when I pulled him out he quickened well.” Shark Hanlon added: “ A lot of people watch racing on television and think I couldn’t afford a racehorse.

“However if you get eight or 10 people together a form a syndicate it can supply a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The John McConnell trained Intense Approach proved the facile winner of the Randox Hurdle scoring by 15 lengths from the Mullins trained Stormbreaker which made numerous jumping mistakes.

The winner already a dual bumper proved vastly superior to his opposition in the hands of Alex Harvey as the runner up which eased considerably in the betting made a another blunder at the last.

Mr Sundancer trained by Shark Hanlon provides his son Paddy with the first leg of a double in the handicap hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

Harvey said: “She has plenty of speed and she took herself to the front and when I gave her a squeeze she quickly went away.”

The very talented Carl Millar based with trainer Gordon Elliott gave the Cian Collins trained Calahill a bold and enterprising ride when leading from halfway to win the handicap chase from Finnians Row which had attempted to make all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millar Said: “He came up out of my hands at the last and I want to thanks all those who have supported me – I have 3lbs left of my claim.”

The Philip Rothwell trained Ricky Langford with Conor Owens aboard having led early lost his place and had one behind at halfway.

However, the winner powered again to front four from home and won easily at the line in the concluding Tote Chase.

Owens said: “When the rain came, I was slightly worried about my chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was an out-and-out two miler in his younger days, it was 21/4 mile today so maybe as a 10-year-old he wants that little bit extra.

“I got here very early so had lots of time to walk the track and I found a lovely patch of ground, albeit out very wide. I pulled him onto it going out on the last lap and he completely lit up, started travelling and doing everything easily.”