Unfortunately the weather wasn’t great, but it didn’t stop the crowd of riders who enjoyed riding through the beautiful countryside just outside Banbridge.

The 2024 charity was The Southern Area Hospice Services, which is a charity dedicated to the equitable delivery of specialist palliative care to patients who have cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS and to their relatives and carers.

The hospice service is available to those people residing in the Southern Health Trust Area.

The organisers wish to thank most sincerely the landowners who gave permission to cross their land, the participants, neighbours and friends who supported the event and helped in any way to make the day a success.

The amazing amount of £3,730 was raised for the 2024 charity.

Liz Armstrong SAHS Fundraising Volunteer and Bryan McClory Joint Master Iveagh Fox Hounds.

Zoe Jamison and Richard Irwin.

Richard Moore.