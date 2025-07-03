Horse Week: Best hoof forward for Ardnacashel's dressage league

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
ARDNACASHEL Equestrian’s dressage league continued on June 29.

Organisers wish to say a big thank you to judge, Barbara McMurray, and her trusted scribe Joanne.

The next leg will be the final of the league and that takes place on Sunday, July 13. The judge will be Coreen Abernethy.

RESULTS

Intro Junior

1st Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy;

2nd Holly McCarroll, Maggi Mai;

3rd Leah Savage, Slim Sadie;

4th Grace Armstrong, South Picasso;

5th Katie Watterson, Toffee Pudding;

6th Molly Anderson, Hamish McKnips.

Intro Senior

1st Cara Collins, Vanellope;

2nd Alison Macartney, Simba;

3rd Erin Savage, Slim Sadie;

4th Ruth Callaghan, Sugar Ray; 5th Bethany McFerran, For The Love Of The Fox;

6th Grace Armstrong, South Picasso.

Newcomers

1st Joanna Tarasewicz, Harry; 2nd Cara Collins, Vanellope;

3rd Judith Bankhead, Keeva;

4th Emma Monks, Revies True Diamond;

5th Harriet Royale, Rathkenny Lady Tab.

Prelim

1st Camilla Galloway, Lord S;

2nd Linda Sales, Castletara Countess;

3rd Cathryn McCarroll, Maggi Mai;

4th Camilla Galloway, Lady T;

5th Beverely Nesbitt, Darcie;

6th Hannah Danks, Stumpy.

Novice

1st Jennifer Griffin, Doug;

2nd Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black;

3rd Lily Scott, Mustang Sally.

Elementary

1st Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon.

Joanna Tarasewicz and Harry. (Photo: Black Horse Photography)

