Horse Week: Botanica Cash Back Dressage League at Narrow Water reaches midway point

There was a good turnout of riders and the beautiful weather remained throughout the day.

The tests ridden by riders of all levels – from intro to medium – were of a very high standard.

They were judged by Lucinda Webb, who provided encouraging feedback to all participants.

Lynsay Noble and Sachet De The. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

This league is generously sponsored by Botanica, who will be presenting some fabulous prizes at the finals in May.

The next show will take place on Sunday, April 21st and will feature all the usual classes, as well as the added bonus of having a professional photo taken in Narrow Water’s breath-taking bluebell woods by Black Horse Photography (pre booking essential).

Results

Intro A:

Bernadette Bennett. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1st Shannon Magee, Canary Row 77.61%;

2nd Eva Skora, Jara 71.74%;

3rd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 70.65%;

4th Bernadette Bennett, 70%;

Shannon Morgan riding Cassie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

5th Claire Ervine, My Boy Ed 66.96%;

6th Noelle Byrne, Jazz 62.61%.

Under 10s

1st Ruairi Reavey, Cheeky Chicco 69.57%.

Jennifer Kingsmill riding Ludovik K. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Intro B:

1st Shannon Magee, Canary Row 77.17%;

2nd Daisy Byrne, Wuvely 73.48%;

3rd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 70.87%;

4th Lynsay Noble, Sachet De The 69.75%;

5th Shannon Morgan, Cassie 68.70%;

Zoe Daniels riding Anvil Lodge Pinocchio. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

6th Noelle Byrne, Jazz 62.61%.

Under 10s

1st Clodagh Wallace, Georgia 65.65%.

Preliminary 7:

1st Jennifer Kingsmill, Ludovik K 69.55%;

2nd Katie Adams, Wheatfields Charlie 68.41%;

3rd Tegan McCoy, Georgia 67.27%.

Preliminary 18:

1st Lucy Marshall, Beau 72.31%;

2nd Susie Hill, Burke’s Peerage 66.92%.

Novice:

1st Zoe Daniels, Anvil Lodge Pinocchio 65.71%.

Elementary 50:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 66.25%.

Freestyle:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 69.81%.

Medium: