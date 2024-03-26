Horse Week: Botanica Spring Cash Back League gets underway at Narrow Water Stud and Equestrian Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a good turnout of riders of all ages and levels, and luckily enjoying a bit of spring weather.

The league continues on the 30th of March where, once again, there will be cash prizes up for grabs.

Classes range from Intro level up to advanced medium.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Adams riding Wheatfields Charlie winning Preliminary 7. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitors can also avail of the 750 acres of estate and forest for a hack.

This is a six week league kindly sponsored by Botanica with other prizes also on offer from Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland for highest placed TB and Ballyalt Connemaras for highest placed pony, which doesn’t necessarily have to be Connemara.

More details can be found on the Narrow Water Website.

Results from Sunday 24th March 2024

Daisy Byrne riding Narrow Water's Wuvely. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Intro A:

1st Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 68.48%;

2nd Eva Skora, Jara 68.26%;

3rd Shannon Magee, Canary Row 67.83%;

Shannon Magee riding VSH Wannabe. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4th Claire Ervine, My Boy Ed 65.43%;

5th Miceal King, Untouchable Lady 64.13%.

Under 12s:

1st Ruairi Reavey, Cheeky Chicco 65%.

Molly Byrne Riding Adrigoole Princess winners of Intro A. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Intro B:

1st Lynsay Noble, De Sachet De The 69.13%;

2nd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 66.74%;

3rd Daisy Byrne, Wuvely 66.52%;

4th Shannon Magee, Canary Row 65.65%;

5th Katie Ann Ohare, Fred 63.26%.

Paula Finnegan. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Under 12s:

1st Clodagh Wallace.

Preliminary 7:

1st Katie Adams, Wheatfields Charlie 66.59%;

2nd Paula Finnegan, 64.55%;

3rd Molly Byrne, Departures 64.92%.

Preliminary 18:

1st Carmen Farrelly, Tilly Posh Toes 66.92%.

Novice 27:

1st Carmen Farrelly, Tilly Posh Toes 65.89%.

Elementary:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 66.43%.

Open:

1st Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe 62.41%.

Freestyle: