IRELAND’S largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, is set to share in the excitement of the upcoming Summer Festival of Racing as it returns as sponsor of one of the most vibrant fixtures in the racing calendar on 21 and 22 of June.

Notorious for its colourful atmosphere and gripping race schedule, the Summer Festival will attract racegoers from across the region and beyond. As part of the partnership, BoyleSports will have exclusive naming rights to the two most celebrated races at the meeting – The Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and The Ulster Oaks.

Both races will occur on day two of the Summer Festival with a considerable prize fund available for the taking.

In addition, the Bookmaker will gain title sponsorship of the full race card at the ‘BoyleSports Summer Race Evening’ on the 31st May.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to have BoyleSports return as a sponsor of the Summer Festival of Racing this year.

“Maintaining relationships like these are key to ensuring our industry continues to flourish and we are grateful to BoyleSports for their commitment to racing.

“The Summer Festival is one of the highlights of the year for racing fans, socialites and fashionistas alike and we look forward to delivering another fantastic weekend of entertainment this June.”

Sharon McHugh, Head of PR and Sponsorship at BoyleSports, said: “It’s wonderful to be back at Down Royal sponsoring this year’s Summer Festival of Racing.

“Horse racing and betting go hand-in-hand and this partnership highlights our ongoing dedication to the horse racing industry in Northern Ireland.

“We are excited to showcase our brand to a diverse and highly receptive audience and look forward to contributing to the success of this prestigious event.”