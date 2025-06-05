Horse Week: Bumper entries for showjumping at Hagans Croft Equestrian

The day started off with the cross-poles class where a great turnout of young riders took on the course of 12 fences. It was amazing to see 13 confident riders and obliging ponies having so much fun, made even better when everyone in the class received a rosette for all their efforts.

The course was adjusted to parallel fences and to a height of 50cm, this time ponies and riders rode fences nine to twelve against the clock, therefore the competition started to hot up!

There was a total of 11 competitors entered and out of those 11, there were six double clears, which meant it came down to the fastest time on the clock and that was Alexa Reid and Bobby who secured first place with 29.25 seconds. Well done!

Second place went to Katie Stewart and Clarmore Royal Reflection who are coming out stronger and more confident each week – it’s lovely to watch their progress and partnership grow.

Next on the schedule was the 60cm class, where a few more fillers were added to the course and back bars were added to some jumps to make oxers.

This did not hamper anyone’s efforts and everyone gave the course their best shot, however only four double clears were to be achieved, therefore it was down to who completed fences nine to 12 within the fastest time and that was Annie Lucas and Sparky in a time of 22.41 seconds.

Annie’s time was strides ahead of everyone else in the class, with second place going to Casey Froemling and Ralphie clear all the way in 28.71 seconds.

Mia Jackson and Molly took the win in the 70cm class, followed by Annie Lucas and Sparky in second place.

For the second week in a row Gracie Hamilton and Benaughlin May claimed first place in the 80cm class, this has really set them up with a good chance of doing well within the league.

Really making her mark on the venue was Ellie Osborne and 'Bella Bambino' who placed second in the 80cm class, a great achievement for their first time out at Hagans Croft.

There was stiff competition in the 90cm class, with a total of 13 entries, but as the jumps were raised double clears were harder to achieve. The top six competitors all achieved a double clear so it was down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fastest time. Cantering home with the first place ribbon was Emma Morrison and Sliabh Ban Rosie in 21.25 seconds and second place Jessica Scott and Leim Silver Star in 25.66 seconds.

Only one double clear was achieved in the 1m class, therefore, it was clear to see who the winner was. Well done to Maisie Anderson and Farhill Captain Harry, this pair had so much fun across the course, Harry literally jumps for fun and makes light work of these meter fences!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth leg of Hagans Croft’s six-week showjumping league. Thank you to Katie who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until June 14 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results from Saturday, May 31:

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Zara Galbraith, Abbie; Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Annie Hoey, Lily; Elliot Logan, Bart; Fia Hoey, Leo; Amelia Logan, Max; Bronte Russell, Buster; Savannah Russell, Brockabye Rosebud; Matilda Rush, Buster; Abi Straney, Beauty; Katie Riddles, Pebbles; Meadow Titterington-Kiernan, Diesel; Emily McClelland, Evie.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 2. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3. Amelia Logan, Max; 4. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 5. Holly Carville, Freddie; 6. Fia Hoey, Leo.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 3. Sarah Alexander, Bella; 4. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 5. Zac Bradley, Hurricane CR; 6. Abbey Stevenson, Belle.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Mia Jackson, Molly; 2. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 3. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 4. Harvey Copeland, Heather; 5. Megan Burns, Flash; 6. Abbey Stevenson, Belle.

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May; 2. Ellie Osborne, Bella Bambino; 3. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 4. Anna Reid, Rosscon Bianca; 5. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 6. Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 2. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 3. Cara Hamill, Monnie; 4. Emma Baird, Rocky; 5. Alara Terak, Ossie; 6. Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 2. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 3. Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern.

Class 8 - 1.1m

No entries

4 . Hagans Croft Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie. (Photo: Black Horse Photography NI)