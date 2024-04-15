Horse Week: Caitlyn is the champion at Strule Valley Riding Club working hunter
The weather, unfortunately, wasn’t spring like again, however, the club would like to thank those who braved the conditions, and came along to compete.
The club would like to thank Seamus McCaffrey for building the working hunter course assisted by Alan Gilchrist, Alison Donnell, Sandra Somerville, Katie Sweetman and Eimear Watson.
Special thanks to Lynn Spence for judging and Alison Donnell, scribe.
Thank you to Victoria Graham for taking entries, Alan Gilchrist for call up and Elaine Gallagher.
Thanks to Colm from Ecclesville Centre for his help and Sean for catering.
The club would like to sincerely thank Botanica International Ltd for their kind sponsorship of prizes.
Well done to everyone who competed and congratulations to those who won their class and to those who have qualified for the NI Festival at Cavan at the end of April.
Those qualified are reminded to visit the NI Festival website regarding entries.
SVRC members Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady, and Sandra Somerville and Stuart had a successful show. Eimear and Gaurlin Lady took red rosettes in the 60cm, 70cm and second in the 80cm, then went on to be Reserve Champion.
Sandra and Stuart stood top of the line up in the 80cm and second in the Smalls.
Caitlyn Irvine and Kensington Absolute made their journey worthwhile from Carrickfergus when they took the red rosette in both the Smalls and the 1 metre class, then judge, Lynn Spence, chose them as champion.
Jenny McCurry and Kate also had a successful outing from Saintfield, taking second place in the 1 metre class and winning the 1.10m class.
Results (Saturday, April 13th)
Horses
60cm:
1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson;
=2nd Mo, Scarlett Knox;
Ruby, Molly Keys.
70cm:
1st Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson.
4 year olds:
1st Jill, Alison Irwin.
Cobs:
no entries
80cm:
1st Stuart, Sandra Somerville;
2nd Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson;
3rd Aristrocrat Countess, Rebecca Boer;
4th Frank’s President, Alison Irwin;
5th May, Eileen Carlin;
6th Glenanner, Corey Maguire.
Smalls:
1st Kensington Absolute, Caitlyn Irvine;
2nd Stuart, Sandra Somerville;
3rd May, Eileen Carlin.
90cm:
no entries
1 metre:
1st Kensington Absolute, Caitlyn Irvine;
2nd Kate, Jenny McCurry.
1.10m:
1st Kate, Jenny McCurry;
2nd Tullyhill Lucy Diamond, Ava Stubbs.
Champion:
Kensington Absolute, Caitlyn Irvine.
Reserve:
Gaurlin Lady, Eimear Watson.
Winner of The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup for the highest placed SVRC member – Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady.
The club’s next show, open to everyone, will be the annual four-week Summer Showjumping League in July, held at Ecclesville Centre, Fintona.