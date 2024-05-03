Bella Murtagh riding Tickles, clear in the 50cm. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)Bella Murtagh riding Tickles, clear in the 50cm. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)
Horse Week: Cash back jumping at the Meadows

Competitions continued at the Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday 20 April with the popular cash back jumping.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:32 BST

Photographs by Tori OC Photography.

Aiden Bell riding Bella, winners of the 1.10m. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Claire Smyth riding Tilly, winners of the 80cm . (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Leah Turkington riding Katie, winners of the 70cm. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

Lottie Coombs riding Bobby, clear in the Crosspole Class. (Pic: Tori OC Photography)

