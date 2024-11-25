Horse Week: Competitors brave the chill as Ecclesville's showjumping league continues

WEEK three of Ecclesville’s showjumping league was another great success and the early wintry weather did not deter the many competitors from making their way to Fintona!

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The showjumping league will continue on Friday, November 29 at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for December 6.

Results from 22 November:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Caroline Wallace with Sandy and friends Rebecca Sheridan and Joey Dickson. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Isla Clarke and Princess; Willow Sloane and April; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Bob Lee and Teddy; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.

50cms (Double Clears):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savannah Wylie and Hollie; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Beth Gallan and Chester; Aoife Dunn and Ria; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Dara Donnelly and Storm; Willow Sloane and April; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Ella Nevin and Rose; Christina Devlin and Lady.

60cms (Double Clears):

Maddie Rankin and Ria had a double clear in the 60cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Maddy Rankin and Ria; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Aoife McKnight and Ging; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Sophie McBride and Barney; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Ella Nevin and Rose; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Mollie Lee and George; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Jessica McGonigle and Ruby; Sophie Johnston and Johnny; Erin Wallace and Georgie; Olivia McBride and Minstrel; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Jessica McGonigle and Roz jumped a lovely double clear in the 1m class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Conor McGirr and JJ; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Cara Donnelly and Ted; Rebecca Sheridan and Kez

90cm (Double Clears):

Isobel Wallace and Bess; Lily Moore and Izzy.

1m (Double Clear):

Rebecca Sheridan with Kez jumped double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Jessica McGonigle and Roz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on December 6.

This will also be the finale of the 2024 Super League!