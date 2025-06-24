Horse Week: Competitors enjoy summer sunshine at Connell Hill Training shows

Lizzie went on to take another joint first place in the 70s, tying this time with Ingrid Scott on Sunshine. Moving up to the 80cm class, Ingrid Scott took another first place on her young horse, followed closely by John McKirgan on Dolly and Chloe Miller on Baillie.

A full house of double clears in the 90cm class saw Annabel Manson on Jessie, Rebecca Coulter on Mary and Niomi Allen on Costa all take the red rosettes.

Rebecca Coulter went on to win in the metre class with Kaylee Buys, who also went on to jump the 1.10m partnered with her five-year-old horse Ollie, and Helen Pearson on her first mount Coco secured joint first, and was on a winning streak in the 1.10m on her second mount Luna.

Well done to everyone who took part.

RESULTS (Saturday, June 21)

Class 1: 50cm

Kai Carey, Minnie; Sarah Bailie, Orlia.

Class 2: 60cm

Lizzy taylor, Cester, Kai Carey, Minnie; Lexie Mae Wilson, Pearl.

Class 3: 70cm

Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Ingrid Schott, Sunshine; Chloe Miller, Ringo.

Class 4: 80cm

Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; John McKirgan, Dh Allen, Costa; Annaolly; Chloe Millar, Baillie.

Class 5: 90cm

Annabel Manson, Jessie; Rebecca Coulter, mary; Niamh Allen, Costa.

Class 6: 1m

Kaylee Buys, Ollie; Rebecca Coulter, Mary; Helen Pearson, Coco; Josh mark, Louis; Niomi Allen, Costs; Annabell Manson, Jessie.

Class 7: 1.10m

Kaylee Buys, Ollie; Helen Pearson, Luna.

RESULTS (Saturday, June 7)

Class 1: x-poles (assisted/unassisted)

Ava Hancock, Chancer; Elsie Crawford, Biscuit; Freya Hancock, Chancer; Thomas Forbes, Prince George; Kia Carey, Minnie; Amelia Forbes, Prince George; Amelia Forbes, Bobo.

Class 2: 50cm

Penelople Robinson, That’ll Do; Kai Carey, Minnie; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Holly Gillespie, Alexa Harkin, Bailie; DML Eliro Penny; Mia McKay, Glitter; Maeve Lynch, DML Miss Glam; Alexa Harkin, Bailie.

Class 3: 60cm

Lilly Crawford, Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Biscuit; Lily Crawford, Wilbert; Mia McKay, Glitter; Kim Murphy, Teddy; Dion McLaughlin, Bailie; Penelope Robinson, That’ll Do; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Maeve Lynch, DML Miss Glam; Holly Gillespie, DML Eliro Penny.

Class 4: 70cm

Dean Bell, Prince, Stephanie Farran, Adriana; Judith Beattie, Phoebe; Dean Bell, Sam; Ruby Herbert, Rocky Town Boy; Sophie McKay, MHS 6; Abbey Doherty, DML Midnight Memories.

Class 5: 80cm

Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Patricia Hughes, Ned; Debbie McClean, Sunny; Sarah Bailie, Angie; Sophie McKay, MHS6; Sophie Harkin, Misty Diamond; Abbey Doherty, DML Midnight Memories; John McKirgan, Dolly; Ruby Herbert, Rock Town Boy; Judith Beattie, Phoebe.

Class 6: 90cm

Jodie Creighton, Cotton; Niamh Duncan, Luna; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Sophie Harkin, Misty Diamond.

Class 7: 1m

Jodie Creighton, Cotton; Patricia Hughes, Pippy; Niamh Duncan, Luna.

Class 8: 1.10m

Niamh Duncan, Jessica.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, and lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on. There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any week for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all results and events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on the SJI website.

Indoor and outdoor Arena Hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability) with a full set of coloured poles/showjumps.

Bookings can be made online. Easily accessible off the M2 and all major routes.

Contact Gillian Creighton if you require any further details.

