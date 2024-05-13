Horse Week: Competitors enjoy the flowing courses as Ecclesville's league continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WEEK three of Ecclesville’s showjumping league was another great success with the number of entries increasing each week and competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

The showjumping league will continue next Friday evening, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

There will be no show on 24 May and the final will be held on Friday 31 May.

Results from 10 May

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Sally; Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Grace Armstrong and Ria; Bella Campbell and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; CJ O’Kane and Socks; Sammy Ulip and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Henry Johnston and Speedy; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Donnelly and Bob.

50cms (Double Clears):

Mia O’Neill and Chester; Alannah Donnelly and Billy; Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Savannah Wylie and Henry; CJ O’ Kane and Jigsaw; Elsa Lee and Amy; Elsie Maxwell and Toffee; Lilian Stockdale and Candy; Jack Smith and Gypsy; Ella Nevin and Blue; Bob Lee and Teddy.

60cms (Double Clears):

Anabelle Breen and Bleech; Eliza Bereczk and Bo; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Leah Preston and Rocky; Ella Nevin and Blue; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Lily McCrea and Ginger Spice; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Elsa Lee and Amy.

70cms (Double Clears):

Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Jack Smith and Lady; Katie Nevin and Rose; Lily McCrea and Ginger Spice; Lily McCrea and Super Dexter; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Pamela Caldwell and Hetty; Caragh Donnelly and Ted.

80cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Ava McNally and Bert; Molly Lee and Maggie; Katie Nevin and Rose; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Isabelle Wallace and Bess.

90cm (Double Clears):

Ava McNally and Bert; Amy McKevlin and Ria.

1m (Double Clears):

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Cara Garrity and Angel; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 31 May.