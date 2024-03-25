Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Violet Semple and big sister Rose took double clear rounds on Prince and a lovely double clear for Molly Ferguson riding Honey.

The 50cm class saw Lylia Faith taking first place on her pony Apple Jack, followed closely by Molly Ferguson on Honey taking second, with third place going to Julie Allen on Lily.

Well done to all riders in the 60cm and 70cm classes with Megan ONeill taking first place in the 60s and Rose Semple riding King into first place in the 70s. The 80cm class saw Summer Abbi on Titch taking first place followed closely by Rose Semple taking second on King and Alice Murray on Mowstown Lass.

Rhonda Carson jumping Dandy. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The 90cm class saw some great competition between riders with Bianca McElnea on Carmella and Valerie Penny on Oskar taking joint first place.

A lovely way to end the show with all competitors in the metre taking double clear rounds with Rhonda Carson on her two mounts Tilly and Kora, Ben Maybin on Betty and Tori Dixon riding Herbie.

The training shows will continue this Saturday 30th March starting at 10am. Classes for everyone starting from the cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, right the way up to 1.10/1.20m. Entries will be taken on the day.

A Working Hunter show is scheduled to take place on Easter Monday (1st April) at Connell Hill.

Bianca McElnea jumping Carmella. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Lyndon McKee Photography will be on-site to capture all your photographs.

Everyone is always welcome.

For further details on these events, or private hire of the arenas, please see Gillian Creighton/Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Results (Saturday 23rd March 2024)

Summer Abbi jumping Titch. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 1: X-poles

Joint Winners : Voilet Semple, Prince; Rose Semple, Prince, Molly Ferguson, Honey.

Class 2: 50cm

1st Lylia Faith, Apple Jack; 2nd Molly Ferguson, Honey; 3rd Julie Allen, Lilly.

Rose Semple jumping King. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 3: 60cm

1st Megan O’Neill, Arthur; 2nd Sinead Diver, Calida; 3rd Molly Ferguson, Honey.

Class 4: 70cm

1st Rose Semple, King; 2nd Alice Murray, Mowstown Lass; 3rd Megan O’Neill, Arthur.

Class 5: 80cm

1st Summer Abbi, Titch; 2nd Alice Murray, Mowstown Lass; 3rd Rose Semple, King.

Valeria Penny jumping Oskar. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 6: 90cm

Joint 1st Bianca McElnea, Carmella; 1st Valerie Penny, Oskar; 2nd Carraig McLernon, Tilly; 3rd Rhonda Carson, Dandy.

Class 7: 1m