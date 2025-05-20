Horse Week: Competitors moving up the showjumping levels at Hagans Croft Equestrian

With another day of wall to wall sunshine forecast, the cross-poles class got underway with all three competitors achieving double clear rounds and without any assistance it is brilliant to see such confident riders coming through the ranks!

The 50cm class was next on the schedule, a total of four competitors achieving a double clear round across the course of 12 fences.

The timer came into effect during fences nine to twelve therefore it was down to those who completed these fences in the fastest time. Out on top was Lily Henderson and ‘Emily’ who finished in a very impressive time of 26.87 seconds and taking the win. Hot on Lily's heels was Sophie Walsh and 'Cahore Blue Diamond' who achieved a time of 26.9 seconds, a hairs whisker could have separated them! Well done girls.

Zac Bradley and 'Hurricane CR' made their debut at Hagans Croft and they certainly made their mark on the 60cm class, clear all the way in a time of 28.09 seconds and first place.

Casey Froemling stepped up a class this week on 'Ralphie' to compete in their first 70cm class, they were delighted when they achieved a double clear round plus achieving a time of 24.34 seconds, which was the fastest time across the whole day. We cant wait to see how these pair get on throughout the league.

Annie Lucas and 'Flossy' had gained confidence within the 70cm and decided to try and move up the levels to give the 80cm class a go. They certainly didn't disappoint and were delighted to achieve a double clear, crossing the finish line in 24.59 seconds and coming home with the red rosette.

Jessica Scott was the only double clear to be achieved in the 90cm class therefore she was delighted to claim the to spot for all hers and 'Leim Silver Star's' efforts. Chelsea Lewis hadn't competed at 1m since last year and had longed to get back up to this height with 'Fanta', they took their chance on Saturday to give it a go, the pair are more than capable and they were delighted when they completed the course to come home with first place.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s six-week showjumping league.

Thank you to Katie and Carol who kept the event running so smoothly and to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until June 14 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Results from Saturday, May 17:

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Abbi Straney, Beauty; Pheobe Andrews, Mollie; Katie Riddles Pebbles.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Lily Henderson, Emily; 2. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 3. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 4. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 5. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 6. Faith Alexander, Beauty.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Zac Bradley, Hurricane CR; 2. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 3. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 4. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 5. Alexa Gawley, Minnie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 2. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 3. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 4. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 5. Erica Hassard, Bay Betty bam-ba-lam; 6. Mia Jackson, Molly.

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 2. Poppy Moore, Western Melody; 3. Rose Henderson, Colta; 4. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 5. Mia Jackson, Molly; Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 2. Alara Terak, Ossie; 3. Claire Walker, Iggy.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta.