Mia Connor on Picolo, Pixie McKeever on Ash and Lizzy Taylor on Chester were first up to receive their rosettes, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Next up in the 50s came Molly Ferguson on her young pony, Honey, with Lizzy Taylor on Chester taking the lead.

The red rosettes for competitors jumping the 60cm course went to Jackie Surgenor on Angus and Leah McCord on Rosie.

Christopher Smyth jumping Sunny. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The April showers didn’t deter the 70cm class, which saw some great jumping from Ian McCluggage, Jodie Creighton, Kate Surgenor, Anita Moffett and Alice Murray, all taking the top spots.

The 80cm class saw some strong competition from junior rider Katie Surgenor on Prince, Holly Woods on Molly and Aine Cassley on Chicco, Melanie Moorehead on Miss Ellie and Laura McKillen on Cal all jumping lovely double clear rounds.

As the day progressed to the 90cm class, they saw Rhonda Carson on Dandy, Jolie Dalton, Shane O’Gready, Melanie Moorehead, Mya Morrison, Holly Williamson, Ian McCluggage and Laura Gordon all jump terrific double clear rounds.

Winning riders in the metre saw both Rhonda Carson and Ian McCluggage ride their second mounts, once again earning themselves two more lovely double clears, along with Holly Williamson who gave another great performance on her horse Fero.

Hillie Williamson jumping Ferro. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The 1.10m class was won outright by Alex Houston with her horse Dinky, and the final classes of the day saw two more wins for Alex on her second mount Indy in the 1.20m and the 1.30m.

Well done to all competitors and everyone who travelled to Connell Hill in Randalstown to take part.

Connell Hill training shows continue this weekend on Saturday, April 20th starting at 10 am.

Classes will range from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) right the way up to 1.20m/1.30m.

Mya Morrison jumping Reva. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Lyndon McKee Photography will be on-site to capture all your photographs.

Entries will be taken on the day and everyone is always welcome. For further details, please see Gillian Creighton/Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Results (Saturday, April 13th 2024)

Cross-poles:

Ian McCluggage jumping Jack. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Mia Connor, Picolo; Pixie McKeever, Ash; Lizzy Taylor, Chester.

50cm:

Molly Ferguson, Honey; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Pixie McKeever, Ash.

60cm:

Jackie Surgenor, Angus; Leach McCord, Rosie; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Sharon McKirkpatrick, Blue; Annabelle Manson, Harry; Matthew McKernan, Peewee; Anie Cassley, Rain.

70cm:

Lauren Gordon jumping Billy. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Jodie Creighton, Rockstar; Ian McCluggage, Pickle; Anthea Moffett, Mac; Kate Surgenor, Prince; Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Lisa Talbot, Lily; Annabelle Manson, Harry; Leach McCord. Rosie.

80cm:

Laura McKillen, Cal; Melanie Moorehead, Miss Ellie; Aine Cassley, Chicco; Holly Woods, Molly; Kate Surgenor, Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Prince; Lauren Gordon, Billy; Jodie Creighton, Spiderman; Megan Thompson, Nico; Penny Logan, Ix=zzy Wonderful.

90cm:

Jolie Dalton, Sweeney; Rhonda Carson, Dandy; Shane O’Grady, Sally; Melanie Moorehead, Miss Ellie; Hollie Williamson, Fero; Lauren Gordon, Hugo; Ian McCluggage, Jack; Alara Terak, Ossie; Mya Morrison, Greva; Christopher Smyth, Sunny; Valerie Penny, Oskar; Laura McKillen, Cal.

1m:

Rhonda Carson, Koro; Ian McCluggage, Bolt, Hollie Williamson, Fero; Ian McCluggage, Jack.

1.10m:

Alex Houston, Dinky; Rhonda Carson, Tilly; Megan O’Neill, Indy; Aidan Bell, Dolly; Christopher Smyth, Jess.

1.20m:

Alex Houston, Indy.

1.30m: