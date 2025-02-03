Horse Week: Competitors return to Ecclesville after the storm

THE organisers of Ecclesville’s showjumping league were pleased to welcome competitors back on Friday evening to jump at week three of the league.

The challenging weather during January has resulted in this now being a four-week league with the final scheduled for Sunday, February 9 starting at 10am sharp.

Results from January 31 were as follows.

40cm Class (Double Clears):

(Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Nancy Teague and Nemo; Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Lucy Bogle and Tilly; Willow Sloane and April; Isla Clarke and Ben; Connie O’Hagan and Ash.

50cm (Double Clears):

Beth Gallen and Chester; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Willow Sloane and April; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Christina Devlin and Mia; Payton Lee McKenna and Bambi; Bob Lee and Teddy; Rosie Clarke and Princess.

60cm (Double Clears):

(Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Emily Mackey and Billy; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Christina Devlin and Mia; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Bob Lee and Teddy; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Ella Nevin and Rose; Erin McDaid and Maverick; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Rosie Clarke and Princess.

70cm (Double Clears):

Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Erin McDaid and Riley; Ella Nevin and Rose; Mollie Lee and Boomerang; Abby Armstrong and Ricky.

80cm (Double Clears):

(Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Cathal Donnelly and Coco; Sian McElmurray and Tilly; Abby Armstrong and Ricky.

90cm (Double Clears):

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Anna Rose Garrity and Angel; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

1m (Double Clears):

(Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must have competed in the same class for two out of the three weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on Sunday, February 9.

This will also be the first opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2025 Super League.