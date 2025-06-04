Horse Week: Connell Hill enjoys another busy week of jumping

While Thursday morning started clear, the lunchtime drizzle made no impact on the riders’ spirits. Competitors were topped up on high energy and anticipation to compete in the Summer League series, with a clever mix of courses and show jumps built by course designer Mr William Crean, adjudicated by experienced SJI Judge Mrs Denise Withers. All results are available to view on www.sjilive.co.uk

Saturday, May 31 was an electrifying day as competitors arrived from early morning, queuing up to jump tracks set in the busy outdoor school.

This action-packed day kicked-off with the smaller classes and pony cross-pole riders who all received their brightly coloured rosettes for taking part. All classes and levels were well represented by copious numbers of horse/pony and rider combinations, building confidence and gaining experience throughout the course of the day.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, and lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on. There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any week for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all results and events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on the SJI website.

Indoor and outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability) with a full set of coloured poles/showjumps. Bookings can be made online. The venue is easily accessible off the M2 and all major routes. Contact Gillian Creighton if you require any further details.

Results from the Connell Hill training show on Saturday, May 31:

Class 1: x-poles (assisted/unassisted)

Kayden Kelly, DML Miss Glam; Sorcha Maher, Angel; Emer McGill, Sweety; Aria Doherty, Miss Glass; Lilly McLaughlin, Pinch Dazzler; Izzy Auld, Monty; Cora McMorrow, Coco; Phoebe Locke, DML Speedy Fegan; Tom McMorrow, Beano; Cameron Barry, Tony; Ava Nixon, DML Golden Boy; Phoebe Locke, DML Speedy Fegan.

Class 2: 50cm

Ella Hall, Carrie; Eva McShane, DML Golden Boy; Tom McMorrow, Coco; Cora McMorrow; Millie Davidson, Oreo; Amelia Bradley, Sprig of Shamrock; Caroline McKeown, Dusty; Violet Semple, Prince; Kayden Kelly; DML Miss Glam; Beth McDowell, Pixie; Ava Nixon, DML Golden Boy; Alice Neill, April; Aria Kirk, Chloe; Aria Doherty, DML Miss Glam; Kayden Kelly; Sophie Waterhouse, Rocky; Lily Nixon.

Class 3: 60cm

Alice Neill, April; Katie McDowell, CAM; Karina Kustora, Leftie; Sophie Waterhouse, Roxy; Alexa Harkin, Bailey; Eva McShane,

Class 4: 70cm

Ruby Herbert, DML Rocktown Boy; Sammy Logan, Ollie; Amelia Bradley, Sprig of Shamrock; Alexa Harkin, Bailey; Caraig McLarnon, Aura, Hanna Thompson, TJ; Abbie Doherty, DML Midnight Memories; Aislinn Duffy, DML Flight of Fancy; Karina Kustora, Lefty; Molly McLaughlin, DML Pinch Dazzler.

Class 5: 80cm

Caitlin McFadden, Illegally Blonde; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Connor Stewart, Milo; Sophie Burns, Aislinn Duffy, DML Flight of Fancy; Rocky Town Boy; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty; Lily Mae Murphy, DML Speedy Fegan; Amy Lee Hanvey, Arthur’s Gift; Frankie Keeley, Ashleigh; Sophie Harkin; Caraig Mc Larnon, Aura; Ruby Herbert, Rocky; Rose Semple, King.

Class 6: 90cm

Lilly Mae Murphy, DML Speedy Fegan; Sophie Harkin, Misty Diamond; Noami Allen, Costa; Frankie Keeley, Ashley; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy; Amy Fleming, Jess; Caitlin McFadden, Illegally Blonde;

Class 7: 1m

Hanna Thompson, Cora; Naomi Allen, Costa.

Dates for your diary

There is a busy month ahead at Connell Hill.

Thursday, June – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 7 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 12 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 14 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 19 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 21 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 26 – SJI Registered Showjumping

