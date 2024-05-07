Jan cast her expert eye over the well turned-out working hunter horses and ponies, she was ably assisted by scribe and daughter Lindsay throughout the day.

Flora Campbell and Kim, took the Reserve Working Hunter Horse Championship title. While, in the pony classes, top honours went to Paige Erwin and Henry, with the Reserve Champion Pony place going to Katie Surgenor and DS Ebony Boy.

The Laurel View team had built a course that asked enough questions to be a challenge, so competitors enjoyed the experience.

Equi-Tog captured most of the competitors during the day and the photos can be viewed at www.equi-tog.com

Results

Working Hunter Horses

Class 1 - 60cm:

1st Ben, Anna Kelly; 2nd Lady, Victoria Graham; 3rd Windgap Lady, Sharon Kirkpatrick; 4th Vinnie, Katie McDonnell.

Class 2 - 70cm:

1st Kim, Flora Campbell; 2nd Vinnie, Katie McDonnell; 3rd Duchess, Hollie Surgenor.

Class 3 - 80cm:

1st NothingButNaughty Harvey, Rachel Murphy; 2nd Diamond, Aeola McCrum.

Class 4 - 90cm:

1st Diamond, Aeola McCrum; 2nd Jerry, Raisa McMullan; 3rd Springvale O'Grady, Kathryn Knox; 4th NothingButNaughty Harvey, Rachel Murphy.

Working Hunter Horse Championship (presented with the David Warwick Memorial Cup):

Champion - Diamond, Aeola McCrum.

Reserve - Kim, Flora Campbell.

Working Hunter Ponies

Class 5 - 50cm:

1st Henry, Paige Erwin; 2nd Ava Blonde, Aoife McErlain.

Class 6 - 60cm:

1st Casper, Hannah Kernohan; 2nd Beaut Lightning, Ashley Wray.

Class 7 - 70cm:

1st DS Ebony Boy, Katie Surgenor; 2nd Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 3rd Made in Japan, Paige Erwin; 4th Robin, Donna Houston; 5th Casper, Hannah Kernohan.

Class 8 - 80cm:

1st Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 2nd Robin, Donna Houston; 3rd Cluainin Bliss, Molly Piper.

Working Hunter Pony Championship:

Champion - Henry, Paige Erwin.

Reserve - DS Ebony Boy, Katie Surgenor.

Laurel View Working Hunter Jan Martin presents Paige Erwin and Henry with their Champion Pony rosette.

Laurel View Working Hunter Aoife McErlain on Ava Blonde ride into second place over the 50cm fences.

Laurel View Working Hunter Flora Campbell and Kim go on to win the 70cm class.