Horse Week: Donegal sisters shine at Connell Hill training show

With much encouragement from the sidelines, the cross-poles class started off well with Cameron Barry on Tony and Anna Palmer on Smoke taking away the first red rosettes of the day.

As the course was adjusted for the 50cm and 60cm classes Lizzy Taylor on Chester jumped two lovely rounds in both classes and took first place, followed by Hannah Bell on Bonnie taking a very close second.

Jake Ross impressed on his two mounts, Smoke and Digger, picking up double clears in the 70cm and 80cm classes

Donegal Girls Ella Rose, Ashling and Alana Doherty competed in the 90s and 1m classes securing double clears and taking home the ribbons.

The arena crew set the track for the last class of the day which saw Alana on Charlie tying with Tricia Hughes on Pippy and Peter Bartlett on Sammy.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Training shows continue every Saturday morning with classes starting at cross-poles up to 1.20m. Everyone is very welcome.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and is a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, with lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on.

There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and it is a great start to any weekend for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI registered show dates are available on www.sjilive.ie

Connell Hill Training Show Results (Saturday, May 10):

Class 1: X-poles Class

Cameron Barry, Tony; Anna Palmer, Smoke; Louisa Langsherd, Annabel; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine; Louisa Langsherd, Annabel.

Class 2: 50cm

Lizzy Taylor, Chester.

Class 3: 60cm

Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Hannah Bell, Bonnie.

Class 4: 70cm

Judith Beattie, Phoebe; John McKirgan, Dolly; Hannah Bell, Bonnie; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Jake Ross, Smoke; Mel Surgenor, Lady; Sammy Logan, Oli.

Class 5: 80cm

Jake Ross, Digger: Kathryn Knox, Cinderella; Jodie Creighton Lily; John McKirgan, Dolly; Eileen Carlin; Main Attraction.

Class 6: 90cm

Ella Rose Doherty, Floyd; Niamh Duncan, Luna; Aimee Fleming, Jess; Jenny Campbell, Nippy; Shane OGrady, Jaffa; Valerie penny Oskar; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Jodie Creighton, Lily; Tricia Hughes, Pippy; Sheann Coyle, Molly; Kathryn Watt, Sammy; Jasper; Eileen Carlin, Main Attraction; Alana Doherty, Diamond; Ashling Doherty, Diamond.

Class 7: 1m

Peter Bartlett, Sammy; Niamh Duncan, Jess; Alana Doherty, Charlie.

Dates for your Diary

There are a series of events coming in May and June at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Saturday, May 17 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, May 22 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, May 24 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, May 29 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, May 31 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, June 5 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, June 7 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, June 12 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, June 14 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, June 19 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, June 21 – Unregistered showjumping training show

Thursday, June 26 – SJI registered showjumping

Saturday, June 28 – Unregistered showjumping training show

1 . Connell Hill Winners of the cross-poles class, Cameron Barry and Anna Palmer. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales