Horse Week: Double for locals as Caroline records six successive wins with Ballyphilip

Dromara trainer Caroline McCaldin is enjoying her best ever season and repeated her success last year in the hunterchase at the course, this time with Ballyphilip which only won on Saturday last at Enniskillen and has now won his sixth successive races for the trainer and rider Noel McParlan.

The winner was prominent early, but settled in third then produced a renewed challenge to join the leader three from home prior to leading at the penultimate fence and galloping strongly to the line as the rider looked round for non-existent dangers.

McParlan a former Northern Region Champion rider said: “Caroline has done a brilliant and serious job with this horse. He still needs to learn to settle and when others went on I was happy enough. He's improved with every run and was very good today.”

Le Coq Hardi (Mikey O'Connor) claims the opener for Waterford trainer Henry De Bromhead. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

A second local winner was delivered in the concluding bumper when Mariacoo (supported 25s to 14/1) trained at Larne by Stuart Crawford outpaced rivals to score supplying Alex Harvey his first winner as a professional jockey in the pro am contest.

The locally owned Polepatrick attempted to make all but the winner produced a burst of speed from the elbow entering the straight and streaked away. A cheap buy at £1,250 by Irish Derby winner Wings Of Eagles at the July Sales last year proved a family success with the horse owned by the Crawford family.

Harvey said: “I thought I was going nowhere and he was green but when I hit him a crack he just took off. I was lucky and got a call from Ross (Crawford) at the declaration stage to ride him so thanks to him.”

The Henry De Bromhead trained Le Coq Hardi landed the opener which was settled close behind the leaders by rider Mikey O’Connor before jumping into the lead on the inside three out and kept on well with the jockey capable of easing down near the line while Old Port which was mounting a challenge to the winner when beside the winner fell at the penultimate flight. The trainer and jockey won the same race last year.

Born Braver wins the 3rd race ridden by Kieran Buckley. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

O’Connor said: “He’ll improve again as his still a big baby. We were expecting a good run and that performance.”

Gavin Cromwell, who enjoyed his best ever season including four winners last week at the Punchestown Festival, claimed the handicap hurdle with Tell Us This (supported 20s to 15/2) denying joint favourite Benjis Benefit on the battle to the line.

The winner tracked the leaders until improving on the downhill run and the principal pair jumped the penultimate flight together, however, Conor Stone-Walsh aboard the winner leant in on the runner-up in the closing stages however following stewards enquiry the result stood but the winning rider received a nine day ban for careless riding.

The winner had also attracted the attention of stewards and got a ban in January when finishing down the field.

Magic Tricks ridden by Jody McGarvey wins the fourth race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

The featured Pepsi Hurdle over three miles saw the two market principals run in unison until favourite Born Braver a dual points winner with Kieran Buckley aboard jumped the second last to lead and quickly assert from Gold In The Rivers.

The winner completed a double for trainer Gavin Cromwell and Buckley said: “It was a tactical affair - I didn't want to lead and Carl (Millar) didn’t either. I didn’t want him to idle in front but he has a bit of class and is a very nice horse for the owners.”

Cromwell said: “It’s great to be off to a good in the new season. That was a very tactical affair as I was watching the sectional times. He enjoyed that good ground and we’ll keep him on the go.”

Gordon Elliott trained his first winner of the new season at his favourite course when Magic Tricks under a patient ride from Jodie McGarvey made a winning debut over fences in the Beginners Chase.

Tell Us This ridden by Conor Stone-Walsh wins the second race. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

The winner was settled in sixth behind the leaders until produced to challenge and jump into the lead at the penultimate fence where six held claims.

The winner won the big hurdle race at last year's festival at the venue and the race should supply plenty of future winners.

McGarvey said: “He was a high class hurdler and jumped brilliantly despite them going very quick. It’s great to get a winner on the first day of the new season especially for Gordon and JP ( Mc Manus).”

Sweet Will made all and, having lead over the last, appeared set for victory only to be mugged close home by Goodnightandgodbless trained by James Motherway and partnered by claimer Charlie O’Dwyer in the three and quarter mile long distance chase.

O’Dwyer said: “James told me she was as good form as he could get her. She jumped fantastic and was brave. I knew to bide my time on her and she loved the good ground.”

Motherway added: “I spotted this race and saw the ground was good. She was rarely out of money last season and I knew two out she would win. The jockey and mare were both very brave in the race as she's not very big. That will shorten the five hours trip back to Cork.”