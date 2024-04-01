Horse Week: Double wins for Emma and Scarlett as showjumping league concludes at Ecclesville

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible!

With this being the second of the leagues for 2024 and the second opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class also won valuable points.

In December 2024 each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

Scarlet Knox with Patrick who won both the 90cm and 1m classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the course.

Emma Hamill and Cookie were on terrific form and took the win in both the 60cm and 70cm classes and were a very close second in the 80cm class.

The winner of the 80cm class was Sophie Johnston riding the very speedy Ben. The 90cm and 1m classes were then won by local girl Scarlett Knox riding her lovely pony, Patrick.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this league.

Kim McKevlin on Jessie who came third in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder and assisted by Malvern Moore.

Thanks also to MGM Equestrian Shop who sponsored some of the many prizes awarded on the night.

Results from 29 March

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Emma Hamill on Cookie who won both the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Matthew Stewart and Tilly; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and April; Maddie Rankin and Elvis; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Bob Lee and Teddy; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Storm; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Henry Johnston and Speedy; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Savannah Wylie and Barney; Dani Bell and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Alfie; Olivia Alexander and Jack; Aoife McKnight and Small Barney; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cms (Double Clears):

Poppy Coalter with Midnight, one of the 50cm league winners. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Lily Sayers and Bo; Abbie Armstrong and Rambo; Lexi Wylie and Holly; Elsa Lee and Teddy; Layla Rose McCabe and Rocky; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Layla Rea and Ladybug; Ella Nevin and Blue; Ana Donnelly and Elvis.

70cms (Double Clears):

Alice Simmonds and Bo; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Jessica Wilson and Kate; Layla Rea and Ladybug; Lucy Campbell and Hellie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Katie Nevin and Rose; Lucy Campbell and Hellie; Elsie Brown and Rua.

90cm (Double Clear):

Maddy Rankin and Elvis, one of the 40cm league winners. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m (Double Clear):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

LEAGUE RESULTS

40cm (Equal First):

Matthew Stewart and Tilly; Willow Sloane and April; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Storm; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Henry Johnston and Speedy; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie.

50cm (Equal First):

Savannah Wylie and Chester; Dani Bell and Henry; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Alfie; Olivia Alexander and Jack; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Lola Capewell and Micky.

60cm:

1st Emma Hamill and Cookie; 2nd Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; 3rd Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; 4th Lily Sayers and Bo; 5th Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 6th Lexi Wylie and Holly.

70cm:

1st Emma Hamill and Cookie; 2nd Jessica Wilson and Kate; 3rd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 4th Lucy Campbell and Hellie; 5th Layla Rea and Ladybug; 6th Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie.

80cm:

1st Sophie Johnston and Ben; 2nd Emma Hamill and Cookie; 3rd Wendy McAleer and Bella; 4th Jessica Wilson and Kate; 5th Molly Lee and Maggie; 6th Isabelle Wallace and Bess.

90cm:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 2nd Isabelle Wallace and Bess; 3rd Molly Lee and Maggie.

1m:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick.