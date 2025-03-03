Horse Week: Down Royal Racecourse announces Translink as official travel partner

DOWN Royal Racecourse has announced a new partnership with Translink, Northern Ireland’s leading public transport provider.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration will see Translink become the official travel partner for the racecourse, offering racegoers convenient and sustainable travel options for major racing events throughout the year.

In line with both organisations' commitment to sustainability, Translink will introduce zero emission double-decker buses for race day transport, helping to reduce emissions and promote greener travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated race day shuttle services will run between Lisburn Train Station and Down Royal Racecourse during the Summer Festival (20 and 21 June) and the November Festival (31 October and 1 November). Each day, three shuttles will transport racegoers from Lisburn Train Station to the racecourse, with two return services ensuring a smooth and convenient journey home.

Marking the launch of the partnership are (L-R): Vicki Aiken, Marketing Assistant, Down Royal Racecourse; Stephen Wright, Private Hire Supervisor, Translink; and Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director, Down Royal Racecourse. (Pic: Freelance)

As a key transport hub, Lisburn Train Station offers direct connections from Belfast Grand Central Station, Newry and Portadown, making it easier than ever for racegoers to travel to Down Royal without the need for a car.

To encourage the use of public transport, exclusive Down Royal ticket and travel packages will be available from the racecourse, with shuttle tickets also purchasable in advance via the Translink website.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Translink as our official travel partner. This partnership makes race days more accessible and enjoyable while championing a more sustainable future for our sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By providing seamless, stress-free transport options, we’re not only enhancing the experience for our racegoers but also taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact.”

Marking the launch of the partnership are (L-R): Vicki Aiken, Marketing Assistant, Down Royal Racecourse; Stephen Wright, Private Hire Supervisor, Translink; and Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director, Down Royal Racecourse. (Pic: Freelance)

John Morgan, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: “We're thrilled to collaborate with Down Royal to encourage cleaner, greener travel options for racegoers. Offering a convenient and sustainable way to reach the racecourse, this initiative supports our wider efforts to reduce emissions and promote environmentally responsible travel across Northern Ireland.”

The partnership will officially launch with the Summer Festival on 20 and 21 June, offering racegoers a sustainable way to enjoy two of the biggest fixtures in the racing calendar.