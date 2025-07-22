Horse Week: Down Royal toasts new partnership with bottlegreen
The agreement will see bottlegreen rebrand one of Down Royal’s premium hospitality spaces as the ‘bottlegreen Suite’ further cementing the brand’s presence and elevating the race day experience for guests.
Renowned for its range of cordials and sparkling presses crafted with natural ingredients and botanical flavours, bottlegreen is part of the SHS Group portfolio – a local company owned by two families with a rich heritage and longstanding passion for horse racing in Northern Ireland.
The new partnership builds on bottlegreen’s successful sponsorship of Ladies Day at Down Royal’s Summer Festival of Racing for the past two years.
The brand’s presence has proved to be a hit with racegoers, prompting this extended agreement to further enhance the guest experience at the racecourse.
Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “Welcoming bottlegreen as our partner is an exciting step forward following their hugely successful sponsorship of Ladies Day over the past two years. Their commitment to quality, craft and flavour innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a premium experience for all our racegoers.
“We’re proud to partner with SHS Group, a business with deep roots in Northern Ireland and strong ties to the racing community. This long-term agreement is a natural progression of a fantastic relationship, and we look forward to working closely with them to further elevate our guest offering.”
Courtney Cameron, National Account Manager for SHS Drinks, commented: “Forming this partnership with Down Royal Racecourse, Northern Ireland’s premier racing venue, is a significant milestone for bottlegreen. As part of the SHS Family, which has a long-standing passion for horse racing, we see this as an ideal opportunity to bring bottlegreen to a wider audience and become part of such an iconic sporting destination.
“This collaboration gives us a powerful platform to showcase the bottlegreen range to guests who appreciate great taste and natural ingredients, and we look forward to enhancing their race day experience.”
For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal, visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures-tickets