Horse Week: Dressage moves for Marie Curie at Laurel View

Sunday, July 20 was the date of this well supported event.

Thanks to generous support from sponsors Doagh Equestrian, Equi-Tog and KR Equine Veterinary Services all the top prize winners went home with an extra something to reward them.

Leah Knight from Danescroft Equestrian had kindly donated a trio of schooling vouchers on the morning of the show and these were awarded to the highest scoring under 18s in the biggest classes.

Massive thanks to judges Coreen Abernethy and Jennifer Marshall for judging all the classes, including the popular dressage to music, the alternative animal, dog dressage and even, possibly a world first, goat dressage! Judges and scribes were awfully good sports scoring the wide variety of dressage on the day.

Competitors and supporters were all incredibly generous and when all the contributions were accumulated, a fantastic figure of £1,356.20 was donated to Marie Curie. Huge thanks to everyone who made this possible.

Now read on to appreciate all the worthy winners listed below and remember the equine dressage continues at Laurel View on August 24, so don’t forget to check out the details at www.laurelview.co.uk

Charity Dressage Show for Marie Curie (Summer Dressage League)

Class 1 - BD Intro 3 - Sponsored by Equi-Tog

Judge - Jennifer Marshall

1st Blaze Tempo, Jackie Hanna, 81.36; 2nd Louie, Rachel Harding, 79.32; 3rd Allo Allo Ranger, Megan Norton, 79.32; 4th Lily, Anna Kelly, 76.59; 5th Crooked, Alex Bateson, 76.14;

6th Chester, Lizzy Taylor, 75.45.

Best Under 18 - Sponsored by Danescroft Equestrian

Special - Chester, Lizzy Taylor, 75.45.

Special - Lumi, Hannah Kernohan, 66.14.

Class 2 - Prelim 3 - Sponsored by KR Equine

Judge - Jennifer Marshall

1st Princess Mahler, Jackie Hanna, 72.08; 2nd Blaze Tempo, Jackie Hanna, 71.25; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 70.42; 4th Bella, Edana Taylor, 69.79; 5th Taylorstown Timeless, Ruth Lyttle, 69.79; 6th Bachelors Boy, Megan Norton, 69.58.

Class 3 - Prelim 1 - Sponsored by KR Equine

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Fred, Bronagh Stevenson, 69.40; 2nd Levante, Mya Morrison, 68.80; 3rd Princess Mahler, Jackie Hanna, 68.20; 4th LTF Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson, 68.00; 5th My Toy Boy, Jacqui Lewis, 66.60; 6th Blue, Sharon Kirkpatrick, 65.40.

Best Under 18 - Sponsored by Danescroft Equestrian

Special - Summer, Hannah Kernohan, 65.20.

Class 4 - Prelim 5 - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Fred, Bronagh Stevenson, 69.52; 2nd Freddie, Leah Knight, 68.57; 3rd LTF Democratic Queen, Lynne Thompson, 67.38; 4th COO, Leah Knight, 67.14; 5th My Toy Boy, Jacqui Lewis, 64.05; 6th Rose Maras Adriana, Stephanie Farren, 62.38.

Class 5 - Novice 5 - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Freddie, Leah Knight, 69.17; 2nd Evie, Kristine Lynch, 67.83; 3rd Clarouse, Diane O'Donovan, 67.33; 4th Greenans May, Nicola Tann, 66.67; 5th Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 65.50; 6th Moneyquid Black, Sarah Sloan, 61.67.

Class 6 - Open - Sponsored by Equi-Tog

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Clarouse (Nov), Diane O'Donovan, 68.87; 2nd Isabelle (Nov), Joanne McSeveney, 68.55; 3rd Paddock Clover Flight (Nov), Gillian Holmes, 68.39; 4th Squirrel (Elem), Jane Smith, 68.13; 5th Ollie (Med), Amelia McFarland, 66.88; 6th Ollie (Med 1), Amelia McFarland, 65.86.

Class 7 - "Music for Marie Curie" - Sponsored by KR Equine

Judge - Jennifer Marshall

1st Casper (Prelim), Hannah Kernohan, 76.67; 2nd Lily (Prelim), Rebecca Mullan, 72.22; 3rd Clarouse (Nov), Diane O'Donovan, 71.39; 4th Silver (Prelim), Anna Kelly, 67.22.

Class 8 - "Alternative Animal Dressage" - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Bailey (Dog), Amelia McFarland, 70.22; 2nd Boris (Dog), Amelia McFarland, 69.35; 3rd Katie (Dog), Laurel Faloona, 67.17; 4th Annie & Allie (Goats), Robert Davis, 66.09.

Class 9 - Junior Stars - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

1st Lizzy Taylor, Chester (Class 1), 75.45; 2nd Hannah Kernohan, Lumi (Class 1), 66.14; 3rd Ruby Robinson, Scooby (Class 3), 64.80.

Class 10 - Senior Stars - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

1st Sheila Barclay, Amy (Class 1), 70.91; 2nd Pauline Adair, Magic (Class 1), 68.86; 3rd Kristine Lynch, Evie (Class 5), 67.83; 4th Elaine Buller, Randalstown Rigsby (Class 1), 66.36; 5th Jayne Woodward, Boycie (Class 6), 65.81; 6th Sharon McKeever, Ernie (Class 5), 65.50.

1 . Kristine Lynch and Evie come in second in the novice class Kristine Lynch and Evie come in second in the novice class. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

2 . Lynne Thompson and LTF Democratic Queen take third in Class 4 Lynne Thompson and LTF Democratic Queen take third in Class 4. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

3 . Hannah Kernohan and Casper come first in the freestyle Hannah Kernohan and Casper come first in the freestyle. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

4 . Leah Knight and Freddie earn themselves some ribbons Leah Knight and Freddie earn themselves some ribbons. (Photo: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales