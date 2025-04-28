Horse Week: Easter 'eggcitement' at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

The obstacle course and showjumping competitors didn’t have to hunt too hard for their Easter treats as the Easter Bunny had left a couple of baskets for everyone who hopped over the jumps or around the obstacles.

All the wonderful winners went home with their Easter winnings, check out who came top of the classes.

Photos of the show are all up on the Equi-Tog website.

Keep an eye on www.laurelview.co.uk for other upcoming activities and shows.

Working equitation, dressage and riding out safely training are on the schedule in the coming months.

Easter Show Results

Eggstacle Course

Class 1 - Assisted Chick (Lead Rein)

1st Indie, Anna Gilbert; 2nd Keady, Frankie-Rose Canavan; 3rd Guinness, Harrison Lynn; 4th Matilda, Abbie Ball; 5th Patches, Olivia Rankin; 6th Matilda, Maisie McClure; 7th Ernie, Mila Hunter.

Class 2 - Junior Bunnies

1st Keady, Mia Lin; 2nd Keady, Eva McCall; 3rd Guinness, Niamh Savage.

Class 3 - Senior Rabbits

1st Barney, Jessica Ball; 2nd Sparky, Darragh Martin; 3rd Copper, Holly Hanvey; 4th Guinness, Erin Johnston.

Hop Over It Show Jumping

Class 4 - Hot Cross Poles #1 - X Poles (led)

1st Indie, Anna Gilbert; 2nd Patches, Olivia Rankin; 3rd Ernie, Mila Hunter.

Class 5 - Hot Cross Poles #2 - X Poles (unled)

1st Lady, Annabell Kelly; 2nd Regi, Anna McLean; 3rd Lady, Grace Jenkins; 4th Lumi, Hannah Kernohan; 5th Kato, Alice Lutton.

Class 6 - Bunny Hop - 30cm

1st Beauty, Sophie McAteer; 2nd Regi, Katie Dignan; 3rd Barney, Takara Ferguson; 4th Barney, Eva Bennett; 5th Jack, Nicole Bell.

Class 7 - Big Bunny Bounce - 45cm

1st Lady, Lena Twardzicka; 2nd Ben, Maisy Power.

Class 8 - Fifty Five Frolic - 55cm

1st Kato, Alice Lutton; 2nd George, Dominic Mullen; 3rd Rosie, Katelyn McDonnell; 4th Guinness, Erin Johnston.

Class 9 - Sixties Spring - 60cm

1st Dillon, Ruby Healy; 2nd Sparky, Darragh Martin; 3rd Harry Pony, Hannah Kernohan; 4th Ben, Anna Kelly; 5th Lady, Victoria Graham; 6th Robyn in the Hood, Aimee Frew.

Class 10 - Seventies Hop - 70cm

1st Pebbles, Debbie Cherry; 2nd Robyn in the Hood, Aimee Frew; 3rd Jeeves, Mia Federer; 4th Ellie, Emily Dobbin; 5th Basil, Evie McCracken; 6th Casper, Hannah Kernohan.

Class 11 - Eggstra Eighties - 80cm

1st Pebbles, Debbie Cherry; 2nd Kim, Flora Campbell; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey; 4th Basil, Evie McCracken; 5th Ellie, Emily Dobbin.

Ben and Maisy Power take second place over the 45cm course

Takara Ferguson and Barney came third in Class 6

Aimee Frew and Robyn in the Hood come second in the seventies