Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Competitors of all ages and experiences had a great day navigating the obstacle course and jumping around the show jumping course.

At this show it was also fabulous to see many of our riding school students on the Laurel View horses and ponies competing and winning many of the class prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out all the class winners in the results detailed below and why not click onto the Equi-Tog website to see the photos captured of competitors on the day.

Adalyn Wallace and Lily are proud of their 3rd place ribbon. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

To find out what is up next on the Laurel View calendar, have a google at www.laurelview.co.uk

Easter Show (7 April)

Eggstacle Course

Class 1 - Assisted Chick (Lead Rein):

Gabriella Jones and Marley make into the Class 6 first place spot. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

1st Muffin, Penelope Robinson; 2nd Connie, Eva McCall; 3rd Lily, Adalyn Wallace; 4th Dusty, Caroline McKeown; 5th Ollie, Sophia Traynor; 6th Connie, Joey Zhang.

Class 2 - Junior Bunnies:

1st Ollie, Maya McCalmont; 2nd Jamie, Mya McKay; 3rd Lily, Maisie Wallace; 4th Marley, Emily Shipman; 5th Addy, Zara Millar; 6th Basil, Evie McCracken.

Class 3 - Senior Rabbits:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisie Wallace and Lily step into third place in the obstacle course. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

1st Kim, Flora Campbell; 2nd Molly, Darragh Martin; 3rd Regi, Emily McNally; 4th Lily, Erin Johnston; 5th Harry, Emer Dunlop.

Hop Over It Show Jumping.

Class 4 - Hot Cross Poles #1 - X Poles (led):

1st Ollie, Sophia Traynor; 2nd Lily, Adalyn Wallace; 3rd George, Stanley Mullen; 4th Dusty, Caroline McKeown; 5th Muffin, Penelope Robinson.

Takara Ferguson and Reg riding into third place over the cross poles. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Class 5 - Hot Cross Poles #2 - X Poles (unled):

1st Molly, Darragh Martin; 2nd Silver, Grace Jenkins; 3rd Regi, Takara Ferguson; 4th Murray, Lucy Johnston; 5th Marley, Maisie Hutton; 6th Lily, Maisie Wallace.

Class 6 - Bunny Hop - 30cm:

1st Marley, Gabriella Jones; 2nd Molly, Darragh Martin; 3rd George, Dominic Mullen; 4th Ollie, Maya McCalmont; 5th Lacey, Hannah McCammond; 6th Barney, Aoife Corrigan.

Class 7 - Big Bunny Bounce - 45cm:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st Ben, Katie Dignan; 2nd Holly, Harlow Robinson; 3rd Bella, Libby Healy; 4th Silver, Sophie McAteer; 5th Basil, Evie McCracken; 6th Ben, Anna Kelly.

Connie and Eva McCall assisted by Mia wining second place. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Class 8 - Fifty Five Frolic - 55cm:

1st Jack, Lorraine Cardwell; 2nd Bella, Libby Healy; 3rd Holly, Harlow Robinson; 4th Silver, Lena Twardzicka; 5th Beauty, Ashley Wray; 6th Basil, Evie McCracken.

Class 9 - Sixties Spring - 60cm:

1st Harry, Lucy Johnston; 2nd Fairylodge Gold, Erin Johnston; 3rd Jeeves, Mia Federer.

Class 10 - Seventies Hop - 70cm: