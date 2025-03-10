Horse Week: Ecclesville’s showjumping league continues

Results from March 7:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Lucy McKeown and Seldom; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Emily Irwin and Holly.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lola Capewell and Annie; Elsie Firth and Annie; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Bob Lee and Teddy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Cathal Donnelly and Susie.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Cara McCartin and Bo; Ashley Gerrity and Bleech; Aoife Dunne and Bleech; Emily Mackey and Billy; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Lexi Wylie and Mia; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Cathal Donnelly and Elsa.

70cms (Double Clears)

Elsa Lee and Dancer; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Nevin and Rose; Amy Harron and Ging; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Jessica McCarroll and Polly.

80cms (Double Clears)

Molly Lee and George; Dara Flynn and Arianna; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Ava McNally and Minstrel; Lily Moore and Izzy; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

90cms (Double Clears)

Mollie Lee and George; Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

1m (Double Clear)

Mollie Lee and Boomerang.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on March 28.

If you require any further information on the league or the Super League, please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

1 . Ecclesville Ana Donnelly and Bailie competed in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Aoibheann Monaghan and Annie had a super double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Matthew Norton and Cody competed in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

4 . Ecclesville Lexi Wylie and Hollie had a lovely round in the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales