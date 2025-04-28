Horse Week: Ecclesville’s showjumping league continues

The league will continue next Friday evening at 6.15pm sharp.

Results from 25 April:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Aoife Kelly and Romeo; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Niamh Hughes and Rocky; Saoirse McAleer and Tilly; Thea Smyth and Nemo; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Saoirse O’Kane and Barbie; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Bella; Lola Capewell and Micky; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Wendy McAleer and Jessie.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lucy Bogle and Ria; Elsie Firth and Annie; Willow Sloane and April; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Sammy Ulip and Bella; Lola Capewell and Micky; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Wendy McAleer and Jessie; Bob Lee and Teddy; Connie O’Hagan and Ash.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Aoife Dunne and Joey; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Bob Lee and Teddy; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Sierra Chambers and Storm; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Lexi Wylie and Mia; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Amy; Sophie Johnston and Honey; Aoife McKnight and Ging; Grace Bond and Small Barney; Ella Nevin and Rose; Amelia Devlin and Lady.

70cms (Double Clears)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Cara McCartan and Bo; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Mollie Lee and Amy; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Olivia McBride and Joey; Ella Nevin and Rose; Anna Rose Garrity and Mandy; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sophie Johnston and Lily; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky.

80cms (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Lily Wilds and Minstrel; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Jessica Wilson and Belleville Kate; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Kyla Johnston and Millie; Aoibhan Monaghan and Annie; Sophie Johnston and Lily.

90cms (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Mollie Lee and George; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Erin McDaid and Riley.

1m (Double Clears)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Erin McDaid and Riley.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on 16 May.

If you require any further information on the League or the Super League, please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

