Horse Week: Ecclesville’s showjumping league continues with Scarlett and Amy securing double clears in the 1m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The League will continue next Friday evening at 6.15pm sharp.

Results from 3 May

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily McCrea and Super Dexter with a red rosette for a lovely double clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Sally; Sierra Chambers and Tilly; Grace Armstrong and Ria; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sophie McBride and Jack; Sammy Ulip and Sammy; CJ O’Kane and Socks.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Advertisement

Advertisement

Savannah Wylie and Henry; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Alana Donnelly and Billy; Olivia Coaltar and Alfie; Poppy Coaltar and Alfie; CJ O’Kane and Jigsaw; Connie O’Hagan and Henry; Jack Smith and Gypsy; Lily McCrea and Prince; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Ella Nevin on Blue who had clear rounds in both the 50cm and 60cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; Jack Smith and Lady; Leah Preston and Rocky; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Lily McCrea and Prince; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Ella Nevin and Blue; Elsie Brown and Ruby; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Cara Donnelly and Ted; Lily Wilds and Ging; Sean Nangle and Hector; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Pamela Caldwell and Hetty; Katie Nevin and Rose; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jack Smith and Lady; Lily McCrea and Super Dexter

80cms (Double Clears):

Jack Smith with Gypsy who were clear in the 50cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Maddison O’Kane and Popcorn; Katie Nevin and Rose; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Isobelle Wallace and Bess; Robyn Livingstone and Tilly.

90cms (Double Clears):

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Isobelle Wallace and Bess; Aoibhean Fidgeon and Arnold.

1m (Double Clears):

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky who were double clear in the 60cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Amy McKevlin and Ria.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on 31 May.