Horse Week: Ecclesville’s showjumping league resumes

The knock-on effect of this change also means the ginal will be held on Sunday, February 9 starting at 10am.

Results from 17 January:

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Lucy Bogle and Tilly; Cadhla Harte and Rosie; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Willow Sloane and April; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Wendy McAleer and Jessie; Sadie Donnelly and Bob.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Beth Gallen and Chester; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Aoife Dunne and Ria; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Willow Sloane and April; Mya O’Neill and Monty; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Christina Devlin and Mia; Sophie McManus and Ria; Lexie Wylie and Mia.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Ashley Gerrity and Bleech; Emily Mackey and Billy; Kim McKevlin and April; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Christina Devlin and Mia; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Ella Nevin and Rose; Anna Mullan and Peaches.

70cms (Double Clears):

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Mollie Lee and George; Ella Nevin and Rose; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Jessica McCarroll and Polly.

80cms (Double Clears):

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Ella Cashel and Freda; Jessica McGonigle and Ruby; Lily Moore and Izzy.

90cms (Double Clears):

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Lily Kelly and Bracken; Jessica McGonigle and Roz; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

1m (Double Clears):

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on Sunday, February 9.

If you require any further information on the League or the Super League, please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

