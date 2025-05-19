Horse Week: Elvis is king of the ring at Ecclesville

THE final of the third of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2025 was held on May 16 and it was again very competitive.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The qualified competitors were definitely up for the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s courses as they twisted and turned to achieve the fastest times possible!

With this being the third of the leagues for 2025 and the third opportunity to get points on the Super League Leader Board, the top six in each class had the chance to win valuable points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2025 for each class, from 60cm through to 1m, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to the rider and horse combination with the most points accumulated over the leagues.

Mia O'Neill and Elvis, winners of the 60cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

The spectators were treated to the obligatory thrills and spills plus great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to try to be both careful and speedy to negotiate the courses.

The 60cm class was won by a delighted Mya O’Neill riding Elvis, with Aoife Maguire and Stella a very close second place. The 70cm class also went to Elvis, this time ridden to victory by Leila Rose McCabe.

Amy McKevlin and Ria picked up the red ribbon in the 80cm class, with Sarah Jane Sloane riding Buddy a fraction of a second behind them! The 90cm was won by Kyla Johnston riding her very speedy and careful pony, Millie. The last class of the evening was claimed by Sarah Louise Devlin riding Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this very successful league.

Kyla Johnston and Millie were the winners of the 90cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.

Results from May 16:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Lola Capewell and Micky; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Niamh Hughes and Rocky; Cora Hughes and Henry; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Ruby Jopling and Tinkerbelle; Isla Clarke and Princess; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Joey Dickson and Rusty.

Amy McKevlin with Ria and Sarah-Jane Sloane with Buddy, who were 1st and 2nd in the 80cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lola Capewell and Micky; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Elsie Firth and Annie; Joey Dickson and Rusty; Willow Sloane and April; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Wendy McAleer and Jessie; Connie O’Hagan and Bob.

60cms (Double Clears)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Willow Sloane and April; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Sierra Chambers and Storm; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Lexi Wylie and Mia; Maddie Rankin and Elsie; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Leila Rose McCabe and Theo.

Isla Clarke with Princess and her red rosette for a lovely clear in the 40cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

70cms (Double Clears)

Sophie Johnston and Johnnie; Kayla Donnelly and Bleech; Cara McCartin and Bo; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Grace O’Kane and Barney; Amy Harron and Ging; Olivia McBride and Joey; Sophie McBride and Barney; Emily Donnelly and Ging; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Lily; Mia O’Neill and Elvis; Annabelle Jopling and Molly; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis.

80cms (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Sophie Johnston and Johnnie; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Kyla Johnston and Millie.

90cm (Double Clear)

Kyla Johnston and Millie.

Willow Sloane and April were clear in the 50cm class and 4th in the 60cm class. (Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville)

1m

No double clears.

LEAGUE RESULTS

40cm 1st=

Lola Capewell and Micky; Aoife Kelly and Romeo; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Saoirse McAleer and Tilly; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack.

50cm 1st=

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lola Capewell and Micky; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Elsie Firth and Annie; Willow Sloane and April; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Wendy McAleer and Jessie.

60cm

1st Mya O’Neill and Elvis; 2nd Aoife Maguire and Stella; 3rd Lexi Wylie and Mia; 4th Willow Sloane and April; 5th Imogen Bogle and Rambo; 6th Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

70cm

1st Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; 2nd Sophie Johnston and Johnny; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Lily; 4th Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 5th Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; 6th Kayla Donnelly and Bleech.

80cm

1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Johnny; 4th Kyla Johnston and Millie; 5th Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; 6th Abbie Armstrong and Ricky.

90cm

1st Kyla Johnston and Millie; 2nd Amy McKevlin and Ria; 3rd Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 4th Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy.

1M

1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady.