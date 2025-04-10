Horse Week: Final of Spring Working Hunter League at Ardnacashel

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
ON Sunday, April 5 Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre held the final of their Spring Working Hunter League.

Organisers wish to say a huge well done to all of the competitors who participated in each of the five weeks.

Thank you to Megan Norton for judging the final and to Brian Murphy, Shane McKenna, Alex Spencer, Sammy Westen and Katie Scott for judging each week.

Another huge thank you goes to Anna and her team from Black Horse Photography NI for capturing all the action each week.

Wesley Cole and Rhydian. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Wesley Cole and Rhydian. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Wesley Cole and Rhydian. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

RESULTS

X-Poles Working Hunter

1. Enid Danks, Molly.

40cm Working Hunter

Jorja Dickson And Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Jorja Dickson And Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Jorja Dickson And Harvey. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Wesley Cole, Rhydian;

2. Jorja Dickson, Harvey;

3. Enid Danks, Molly.

50cm Working Hunter

Isabella Graham And Kildenoge Boy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Isabella Graham And Kildenoge Boy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Isabella Graham And Kildenoge Boy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Ella Dickson, Harvey;

2. Wesley Cole, Rhydian;

3. Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy.

60cm Working Hunter Pony

Enid Danks And Molly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Enid Danks And Molly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Enid Danks And Molly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Ella Dickson, Skyfall;

2. Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy.

65cm Working Hunter Small Breeds

1. Ella Dickson, Skyfall.

70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Judith Bankhead, Keeva;

Megan Hamill And Chill In The Air. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Megan Hamill And Chill In The Air. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Megan Hamill And Chill In The Air. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

2. David Wightman, Arlow.

70cm Working Hunter Pony

1. Katie Pryor, Carlsberg.

80cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Jane Richardson, Red Rua;

2. Judith Bankhead, Keeva;

3. Nat Wilton, Emily May;

4. Janice Reddy, La Petite Alazan.

80cm Working Hunter Pony

1. Katie Pryor, Carlsberg.

85cm Small Hunter

1. Zahrah Zahoor Ali, Dave.

100cm Working Hunter

1. Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air;

2. Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street.

