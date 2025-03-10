Horse Week: First week of Paul Johnston Memorial Midweek Showjumping League held at Knockagh View

KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre welcomed competitors along to the first week of the Paul Johnston Memorial Midweek Showjumping League recently.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knockagh View would like to thank everyone who supported the first week the league.

Organisers said: “We are so privileged to be running this league and have the amazing perpetual trophy for Paul to be presented at the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember that Paul’s special award will not go to the winner of the league – this is for determination and resilience over the league, so if last night wasn’t your night, don’t worry, keep going and you could be the winner of this award.”

The first week of the Paul Johnston Memorial Midweek Showjumping League was held at Knockagh View recently.

A huge thank you to the sponsors Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies - Ireland, HealysHaylage, Dunamoy Cottages and Spa and The Glam loft Erin McMillan.

Thank you must also go to the always efficient arena party Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson and Debbie Geddis.

Organisers hope to see you all again next week, entries are open on the app.

RESULTS

30cms cross-poles:

=1st Sorcha Maher, Choccy Bear (m);

=1st Kai Carey, Minuet in Motion (m);

=1st Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m);

=1st Sorcha Maher, Angel (m);

=1st Maisie Wallace, Bumble (g);

=1st Adalyn Wallace, Lily (m).

40cms:

1st Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m).

50cms:

=1st Leah Rees, Bybeck Stanley (g);

=1st Oriann Mayne, Hayley (m);

=1st Poppy Wilson, Billy the kid (g);

=1st Kacey Perry, Elvis (g);

=1st Jessica Simms, Belle (m);

=1st Penelope Robinson, Polly (m);

=1st Harriet McCann, Feliciya (m);

=1st Elizabeth McCann, Ruinart (g).

60cms:

1st Harlow Robinson, Holly (m);

2nd Oriann Mayne, Hayley (m);

3rd Hannah Kernaghan, Angel (m);

4th Sophia McKay, Knowehead Belle (m);

5th Kacey Perry, Elvis (g);

6th Poppy Wilson, Billy the kid (g).

70cms:

1st Charlotte Welsh, Bonnie (m);

2nd Harriet McCann, Feliciya (m);

3rd CJ O’Brien, Drumcaughey Diamond;

4th Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

5th Jake Ross, Mini Digger (g);

6th Elizabeth McCann, Ruinart (g).

80cms:

1st Amy Reid, Bright Cherry (m);

2nd Grace McIlroy, Ace;

3rd Harriet McCann, Feliciya (m);

4th Lucy Irvine, Cloud (g);

5th CJ O'Brien, Drumcaughey Diamond;

6th Claire Gilchrist, Belle (m).

90cms:

1st Amy Marshall, Belle (m);

2nd Leanne Montgomery, Monty (g).